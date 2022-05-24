State Farm backtracks after getting caught promoting LGBT books to 5-year-olds

State Farm said it wanted to ‘help diversify classroom, community center and library bookshelves with a collection of books to help bring clarity and understanding to the national conversation about Being Transgender, Inclusive and Non-Binary.’

(LifeSiteNews) – The State Farm insurance agency has distanced itself from a controversial program to donate LGBT books to children as young as five, shortly after exposure of its involvement provoked swift public backlash.

Fox News reported Monday that the nonprofit Consumers’ Research had launched a campaign to raise awareness of State Farm’s sponsorship of the Gender Cool Project, which bills itself as “helping replace misinformed opinions with positive experiences meeting transgender and non-binary youth who are thriving.”

A whistleblower shared with the nonprofit an internal email from State Farm corporate responsibility analyst Jose Soto explaining that it and Gender Cool wanted to “help diversify classroom, community center and library bookshelves with a collection of books to help bring clarity and understanding to the national conversation about Being Transgender, Inclusive and Non-Binary” by having State Farm agents in Florida donate the books to schools, libraries, and community centers to promote “challenging, important and empowering conversations with children Age 5+.”

“We would love to hear from people who may have been affected by this or maybe were asked to do this,” said Consumers’ Research executive director Will Hild. “If they were a State Farm agent, we will obviously keep their identity private, but it would be great to know how far this extended, how many kids may have been affected.”

The books in question are titled A Kids Book About Being Transgender, A Kids Book About Being Non-Binary, and A Kids Book About Being Inclusive:

The aim of the books is simple: woke indoctrination of children — a process which @StateFarm is actively engaged in. "Maybe you're reading these words because it's time to have this discussion…" pic.twitter.com/2eQpJC0CSX — Will Hild (@WillHild) May 23, 2022

.@StateFarm wants to confuse your children, saying just because a doctor says that you're a boy or a girl, doesn't actually make you a boy or a girl: pic.twitter.com/vMgGHVbl8p — Will Hild (@WillHild) May 23, 2022

Think that was the end of it? Sadly, no — the @StateFarm promoted book encourages 5-year-old children to question their own gender identity and to reconsider their pronouns. pic.twitter.com/rDCGm4MZkZ — Will Hild (@WillHild) May 23, 2022

At first, State Farm responded by standing by the program, issuing a statement declaring that “we are committed to diversity and inclusion; they aren’t just words, they are truly part of how we do business and lead our organization.”

Following public pressure, however, the agency sent an email to employees announcing that LGBT conversations “should happen at home with parents. We don’t support required curriculum in schools on this topic. We support organizations providing resources for parents to have these conversations. We no longer support the program allowing for distribution of books in schools. We will continue to explore how we can support organizations that provide tools and resources that align with our commitment to diversity and inclusion.”

READ: Starbucks will pay travel costs for employees to get abortions, ‘transgender’ surgeries

BREAKING: @StateFarm sent out a mass email to their staff today stating “we will no longer support that program” after they were exposed for supporting a project to push LGBTQ books into schools.

A source tells me “the agents were really upset when we found out.” W pic.twitter.com/55P1QJ0oLa — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 23, 2022

The Washington Examiner adds that at least one private school, Seabury School in Tacoma, Washington, publicly thanked State Farm and Gender Cool for donating the books.

That the Soto email specifically urges book donations in Florida indicates that at least part of the push was meant to compensate for policies that have been enacted by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis to keep LGBT proselytizing out of public schools.

READ: GOP governor of New Hampshire shuts down bill protecting parental rights in education

Share











