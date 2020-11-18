State senator alleges Virginia voter fraud in rousing speech

VIRGINIA, November 18, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – A Virginia state senator recently said she has “very good evidence to believe that there is major voter fraud going here in Virginia.”

State Senator Amanda Chase, who is running for the Republican nomination in Virginia’s upcoming gubernatorial race, made the comments at a rally in Montross.

“We saw 169,000 votes disappear off Virginia voter rolls just like that the morning after the election,” she said. One week ago, a data scientist tweeted screenshots showing a sudden loss of roughly 169,000 votes from the state’s vote total at 5:12 a.m. on November 4.

Senator Chase mentioned Virginia’s use of Dominion Voting Systems, a company credited with election day glitches, including vote switches, in several swing states. She also noted allegations that Chesterfield County, which Democrats claimed to flip this year, barred Republican oversight of the ballot counting process for provisional ballots. “That is wrong,” Chase said.

Chesterfield County Republicans sued an election official after one of their members “was directed to leave” an election board meeting “during the consideration of provisional ballots,” they said. Virginia allows people to cast provisional ballots if “the voter’s name is not in the pollbook” or “the pollbook indicates the person has already voted.”

Chase said, “I have testimonies from my friends, in Chesterfield, on election day, and have worked it for years, who called me saying, ‘Fully audit Virginia.’” She added, “I have people saying that they got their ballot and on the ballot there was no congressional candidate or U.S. Senate candidate.”

“This isn’t just accidental,” she said. “This is an intentional effort to steal [the] election from Donald J. Trump.” She declared that Biden “is not our president and as far as I’m concerned, he will never be my president.”

At the rally, the Chase promoted the Virginia Project, a new non-profit working to fight voter fraud in 2020 election. The group has “a team of high-powered attorneys, bank auditors... everything we need to conduct a full investigation,” according to Chase. The Virginia Project has a website for people to report fraud that they saw in Virginia.

She told supporters, “The important thing tonight is this election is not over this year. The presidential election is not. If you can’t get the vote right this year, next year really doesn’t matter, does it?”

“I will not let up until we expose the voter fraud that’s going on in Virginia and reverse this election for our president, President Donald J. Trump,” Chase said. “Do not believe what you see on the propaganda media.”

Help stop voter fraud: Project Veritas is accepting voter fraud tips here.