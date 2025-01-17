Statues of Our Lady, St. Joseph miraculously survive wildfires that destroyed California family’s home 

Statues of the Blessed Virgin Mary and St. Joseph are miraculously still standing after wildfires destroyed the Halpin’s family home in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES (LifeSiteNews) — Statues of the Blessed Virgin Mary and St. Joseph are miraculously standing after wildfires destroyed a Catholic family’s home in California.

In a January 12 interview with Fox News, Los Angeles resident Peter Halpin revealed that the relentless wildfire that destroyed his family’s home was unable to destroy their Blessed Virgin Mary and St. Joseph statues.

“It was remarkable how everything had gotten fried, but the statue of the Virgin Mary and another statue of Saint Joseph were in perfect condition,” Halpin revealed.

“Obviously, they were a little singed, but we just took that opportunity to pray,” he continued. “Our home is dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus and always has been, and all my family members, my extended family.”

The survival of the statues is a testament to the family’s faith, which was not broken, even by the loss of their longtime and beloved home of 37 years.

Far from being angry at their loss, Halpin’s wife Jackie revealed that she felt grateful for their years which they had spent in their home and had returned to their home to give thanks to God for the time they had spent there.

“That was my intention,” she said. “We’re going to pray. We’re going to thank God that we’re safe, and we have entertained a lot for years. We feel very strongly in the virtue of hospitality, so I just wanted to pray and say, ‘If we can do it again, that would be great.’”

As LifeSiteNews previously reported, after the family’s home was tragically burned to the ground amid the raging Los Angeles fires, the Halpin family returned to the site where the house once stood and sang a beautiful hymn of praise, Regina Caeli, O Queen of Heaven, in Latin.

In a spontaneous act of faith, members of the Halpin family, including parents Peter and Jackie and their six adult children who were raised in the family’s Altadena home, lifted their voices and sang the traditional Marian hymn.

“Our intention was not for this thing to go viral at all,” Halpin explained. “It was pretty much just a family thing, but the response from the community has been unbelievable and so heartfelt.”

“I already feel so much healing because we were able to be there together as a family, and we were able to bond over this song that means so much to our family,” son Andrew Halpin, 36, told the National Catholic Register later in the day.

“We have to give everything to God,” he continued. “And if that means our home at this time, we choose to trust that we’re in the palm of His hand.”

“Our parents bought that home over 35 years ago, and it was a center of hospitality, joy, support, and familial love for a wide and deep circle of loved ones over those three decades. As with many others, they lost absolutely everything,” wrote son Pete on a GoFundMe page set up to help his parents family recover from their devastating loss.

At the time of the fire, the home was occupied by Pete’s parents and his sister Gianna and her daughter Beatrice, all of whom escaped harm.

