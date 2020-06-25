Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger: ‘Grace of God’ helped me overcome porn addiction

PETITION: Investigate George Soros' role in funding domestic terrorism! Sign the petition here.

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania, June 25, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – One of the most successful and well-known professional football players, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, has revealed he overcame his porn addiction by the “grace of God.”

The two-time Super Bowl champion said during a conference on manliness in Pittsburgh, “I’ve fallen as short as anybody. I’ve been addicted to alcohol, I’ve been addicted to pornography, which makes me then not the best husband, not the best father, not the best Christian I can be.”

“But you have to dedicate yourself and understand that you can get out of it because of the grace of God, and him saying, listen, you know, you’re good enough for me the way you are,” Roethlisberger added. “You don’t have to be perfect.”

“We all fall short,” he later explained. “I mean, that’s what happens, but it’s OK, you can get back into the good graces. All it takes is ask.”

The use of pornography is very common across the whole population. According to the Ministry of Tech, “Today, 68 percent of young adult men and 18 percent of women use porn at least once every week. Another 17 percent of men and another 30 percent of women use porn 1-2 times per month. This means for 85 percent of young men and nearly half of young women, watching porn is at least a monthly activity.”

LifeSiteNews reported earlier last year on professional basketball player, two-time NBA champ and reality TV star Lamar Odom, who admitted that he had long struggled with a porn addiction that negatively impacted his life and relationships.

“You know, in the NBA, if you’re late, they just fine you,” Odom said. “And I think about all the times that I was in my hotel room, game day, and I had to get one more last scene in. So I like chose to be late for the bus just to watch a porno scene. It’s kind of crazy.”

He overcame his addiction with the help of his girlfriend, who later became his fiancée.

Roethlisberger did not elaborate on his addiction to pornography.

He spoke at a Christian event called “ManUp” last Saturday. The event, according to the website, “encourages and teaches men to be godly leaders for their families, and raises awareness of the devastating impact of fatherlessness among youth today.”

The Steelers quarterback grew up in a Christian family, giving his life to Christ in middle school. During college and his early years in the NFL, however, he didn’t fully live up to Christian ideals. Three years ago, Roethlisberger was baptized, and his priorities now are God first, his wife second, and his three children third.

“I feel I’m a better Christian, a better husband, and a better father today because of his forgiveness of me,” he said.

“I want my kids to see me and my wife holding hands, I want them to see us laughing and having fun together. And that’s my challenge to the men out there: To love your wife so unconditionally – ‘yucky’ – that the kids are like, oh, you guys are so in love,” he added.

Roethlisberger now wants “to give all the glory to him (God), because that’s where it comes from. Every single thing that I have been blessed with – on the football field, off the football field – is because of him. It’s nothing to do with me. I put the work in, but he’s the one that motivates me in the morning to do the work, he’s the one that’s given me the ability.”

“I’m trying to be a better Christian than I am athlete and football player,” he said.

Admitting that he wasn’t good with Bible verses, he mentioned James 1:12, “Blessed is the man who endures trial, for when he has stood the test he will receive the crown of life which God has promised to those who love him.”

He also quoted James 1:19, “Know this, my beloved brethren. Let every man be quick to hear, slow to speak, slow to anger.”

The quarterback challenged men to “man up and be the best husbands and fathers you can be, and understand that we are forgiven. We don’t have to be perfect, but be the best that you can be.”