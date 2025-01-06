Steve Bannon: ‘President Trump must rescind’ George Soros’ Presidential Medal of Freedom

Bannon called on Trump to revoke the Presidential Medal of Freedom from George Soros as a symbolic act in repudiation of his destructive influence on the US.

(LifeSiteNews) — Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon has declared that President Donald Trump, as soon as he takes office this month, should rescind the Presidential Medal of Freedom that Joe Biden gave to George Soros, because of Soros’ efforts to “destroy” the United States.

Bannon recommended on Saturday that President Trump sign an executive order revoking Soros’ Presidential Medal of Freedom as “one of the very first actions” of his second term, “as a symbol” on behalf of the country.

🔥🔥🔥 “President Trump must rescind the Medal of Honour given to George Soros today. He hates this Country. Send a Team to track down Soros and take it back…” – Steve Bannon pic.twitter.com/jZON6m2GJE — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) January 4, 2025

He denounced the awarding of Soros with the “highest civilian honor you could give” as a mockery of the U.S., since the billionaire “hates” the country, which he has “dedicated his life to destroying,” according to Bannon.

T​​he White House announced on Saturday that it would award Soros and 18 other individuals with the prestigious medal before Biden leaves office, sparking outrage over some of the recipients, including Soros and Hillary Clinton.

Elon Musk denounced the gift to Soros as a “travesty.”

“In my opinion, he fundamentally hates humanity,” Musk said of Soros in an attached video of an earlier video interview with Joe Rogan. “He’s doing things that erode the fabric of civilization. You know, getting DAs elected who refuse to prosecute crime.”

A travesty that Biden is giving Soros the Medal of Freedom https://t.co/LGvGe8kqKE — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 4, 2025

Steve Ferguson echoed Musk’s objection to Soros, noting on X, “Soros funded the election of radicals for that office that made stealing elections easier. He also funded radical district attorneys who allowed criminals to run rampant and turn most American cities into hellscapes.”

Secretaries of State is the office in the several states that control elections. Soros funded the election of radicals for that office that made stealing elections easier. He also funded radical district attorneys who allowed criminals to run rampant and turn most American… — Steve Ferguson (@lsferguson) January 4, 2025

Soros has not only helped promote prosecutors like Alvin Bragg of New York City and Kim Foxx of Chicago – who are notoriously soft on crime and have overseen a surge in violent crime in their respective cities – he has backed measures like Prop. 47 in California, an act that decriminalized drug possession and thefts under $950 from felonies to misdemeanors, triggering the dystopian “smash and grab” crime wave that now plagues California.

The largest donor in American politics has also funded chaos agents like Antifa and BLM through his Open Society Foundations (OSF), the NGO he set up with $32 billion. Worse, he seeks to promote the killing of innocent life through abortion, such as by funding the failed Amendment 4 in Florida, which sought to legalize on-demand abortion without restrictions.

Bannon suggested that Trump send a team to Soros to take the Presidential Medal of Freedom and “then melt it down … into pieces” to give to the families of the 13 “brave heroes” who died in the bombing at Abbey Gate after Biden initiated a reckless withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan.

“This is not about Trump. This is not about me … This is about this republic,” said Bannon. “It’s a disgrace. To every patriot grave from the Revolution all the way down to modern times.”

“If you accept it and go along with it, you are approving it,” he went on. “It’s not going to stop until you force it to stop.”

