Steve Bannon released from jail, hosts ‘War Room’ episode just hours later

(LifeSiteNews) — Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon was released from prison Tuesday morning after a four-month stint in a Connecticut jail cell.

Bannon, 70, was placed behind bars for refusing to comply with the Democrat-led January 6 Congressional committee in 2022. Former GOP lawmaker Liz Cheney, who is supporting Kamala Harris for president, was one of its members.

Bannon’s imprisonment was mentioned by Peter Navarro, President Trump’s former trade director who himself was sent to prison, in an X post calling the political left the real fascists.

Every time they call us fascists, remember they put me and Bannon in prison for defending the Constitution, bankrupted Rudy, took away the bar cards of Clark and Eastman, and want @realDonaldTrump in jail for the rest of his life. Kamala Campaign desperate and desperately woke… — Peter Navarro (@RealPNavarro) October 28, 2024

Bannon was picked up from the Danbury-based facility by his daughter early this morning. He was in New York just hours later to do a live show of his War Room podcast.

On the podcast, Bannon said that “the four months in federal prison not only didn’t break me, it empowered me. I am more energized and more focused than I’ve ever been in my entire life.”

STEVE BANNON IS BACK, and his return monologue is insanely powerful. “The four months in federal prison not only didn’t break me, it empowered me. I am more energized and more focused than I’ve ever been in my entire life.” Now you see why they silenced him before the election.… pic.twitter.com/JLcwIXw5x6 — George (@BehizyTweets) October 29, 2024

While in jail, Bannon had accused the Biden administration of illegally detaining him. He said they violated Trump’s First Step Act, which allows well-behaved inmates to earn credits towards an early release.

Bannon told War Room viewers that the work being done by Elon Musk, Charlie Kirk, and other Trump supporters this election cycle deserves praise.

“Donald John Trump is gonna get his third victory and serve his second term,” he predicted.

BE PREPARED | Steve Bannon to Host WarRoom Live 10 AM to 12 PM https://t.co/RKJsMAVmqn — Bannon’s WarRoom (@Bannons_WarRoom) October 29, 2024

Bannon, a Catholic, informed Tucker Carlson before he started serving his sentence on July 1 that he planned on doing the spiritual exercises of St. Ignatius of Loyola to stay grounded.

If you’re wondering whether you’re living in tyranny, ask yourself how many of his political opponents Joe Biden is sending to prison. Steve Bannon is the latest. (2:14) Why is Congress going after Steve Bannon?

(7:28) Biden Regime Wants Complete Power

(16:03) The Future of War… pic.twitter.com/21GBKKpMbv — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) June 11, 2024

He also received a blessing from Fr. Kevin Robinson of the Society of St. Pius X at a press conference before heading to prison.

