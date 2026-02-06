Steve Bannon shows up in Epstein Files along with Elon Musk, Howard Lutnick

Though both Elon Musk and Howard Lutnick reported never visiting Epstein Island, documents suggest otherwise.

(LifeSiteNews) — Last Friday’s release of more than three million pages of documents relating to Jeffrey Epstein, the infamous convicted sex offender who reportedly died in August 2019, reveals extensive informal communication with various high-level leaders in politics, technology, and foreign influence.

The U.S. Department of Justice made these records available in compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which was co-sponsored by Republican U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky and California Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna, being signed into law by President Donald Trump on November 19.

The files reveal communications between Epstein and well-known figures including Steve Bannon, Elon Musk and current Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick along with other American and European officials long after his conviction of sex crimes involving a minor in June 2008.

Bannon’s last name yields 2,907 hits in the search, revealing significant communication with Epstein between 2018 and 2019 after he served as Trump’s White House chief strategist for seven months in 2017.

Often credited with being the mastermind behind Trump’s 2016 election victory, Bannon’s communication with Epstein reveals coordination of travel plans for Bannon, including Epstein sending his plane to transport him from Rome along with joking banter regarding political events and sometimes off-color humor.

In one text exchange, Epstein appears to quip Trump “borrowed” Bannon’s adjective “gutless” in his public statements, to which the current “War Room” host replies, “He is scared — I’m now his crutch” (Sept. 6, 2018).

Epstein also mentions in this correspondence a close friend, former Harvard University president Larry Summers, who stepped away from public life last November after revelations he maintained a close relationship with Epstein until his arrest in 2019.

The convicted sex offender, whom FBI documents indicate was a “spy” for Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency, also mentions an upcoming meeting with his attorney Reid Weingarten.

In making logistical plans to meet on what appears to be a late Saturday evening in March 2018, Bannon interjects to Epstein, “Going to mass now” as well.

Epstein also seems to offer Bannon use of a guest apartment, which he declines, “I’m cool for now; but thanks.” And in a different correspondence he offers Bannon use of the “island. Or palm beach house. Anytime” with a guest, to which the former Trump official simply responds, “Thanks brother.”

Bannon did not immediately reply to a request for comment from LifeSiteNews.

Though Musk says he ‘REFUSED’ to visit Epstein Island, files reveal he planned on it

Additionally, at least between 2012 and 2014, files reveal Epstein repeatedly attempting to foster a relationship with Elon Musk, issuing invitations for lunch or gatherings at his house, including with Woody Allen and Epstein’s close friend, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak. “I think you would enjoy him,” he wrote in response to Musk’s tentative decline of the offer on April 11, 2013.

Last September, when Sky News reported how Musk had appeared in the Epstein files with a reference made to his “potentially visiting the paedophile’s island” on December 6, 2014, the owner of X/Twitter and CEO of Tesla protested, tweeting “Epstein tried to get me to go to his island and I REFUSED.”

Yet in December 2013, Musk appears to initiate contact with Epstein to take him up on his offer to visit his island. On December 15, he notifies the convicted sex offender that he will be in the “St. Bart’s area over the holidays,” asking, “Is there a good time to visit?”

After Epstein responds “any day 1st – 8th. play it by ear if you want. always space for you,” Musk preferred January 1 and then they appear to settle on his arriving the second and departing early the next day, January 3, 2014.

Another correspondence in November 2012 indicates that Musk would be arriving at the island “probably” with his ex-wife Talulah Riley (whom he remarried in July 2013). He follows-up his confirmation asking Epstein, “What day/night will be the wildest party on your island?”

LifeSiteNews could not confirm from the files if either of these visits did in fact take place.

Despite protests he fully avoided Epstein, emails indicate Lutnick visited his island

Also represented in the Epstein files is Lutnick, who exchanged emails with Epstein planning a visit to his island on Sunday, December 23, 2012.

The close confidant of Donald Trump who is connected to the Chabad–Lubavitch movement that promotes an extreme doctrine of Jewish racial supremacy, was vacationing in the Caribbean with his family and friends upon his “188-foot yacht” for which they needed guidance from Epstein’s staff on where to anchor.

A follow-up email appears to confirm that Lutnick’s party did indeed disembark at the island for their planned lunch. A message from Epstein relayed to Lutnick on December 24 states, “Nice seeing you.”

A billionaire businessman, Lutnick lived next door to Epstein in Manhattan. In a podcast interview last year, he recalled how he had cut ties with Epstein in 2005 after touring his house with his wife and seeing a massage table in the dining room.

Upon leaving promptly, he told interviewer Miranda Devine that he and his wife immediately resolved that he would “never be in the room with that disgusting person ever again.”

“So I was never in the room with him socially, for business, or even philanthropy,” he continued. “If that guy was there, I wasn’t going because he’s gross.”

In following up with Lutnick over the inconsistency of the statements and the emails revealed in the new Epstein files drop, Trump’s current Secretary of Commerce told The New York Times, “I spent zero time with him,” before hanging up the phone.

RELATED:

Ignored in the release of Epstein files are victim references to traumatic abortions, lost babies

Tucker, Bannon, Megyn Kelly rebuke Ben Shapiro over calls to ‘deplatform’ America First conservatives

Rep. Massie announces September press conference at Capitol with Epstein victims to speak

Steve Bannon receives blessing from priest before he begins four-month prison term

Former Harvard president steps away from public life over Jeffrey Epstein emails

Israel’s Netanyahu government linked to religious group pushing extreme racial doctrine

Jeffrey Epstein donated ‘critical funds’ to Catholic Charities of the Virgin Islands

Bill, Hillary Clinton agree to testify on Epstein case before the House

Share









