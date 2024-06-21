Steve Bannon’s bid to stay out of prison rejected by federal appeals court

The Biden DOJ ‘seeks to imprison Mr. Bannon for the four-month period leading up to the November election, when millions of Americans look to him for information on important campaign issues,’ Bannon’s attorneys said.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — A Washington, D.C., appeals court denied popular conservative commentator and former Trump advisor Steve Bannon’s request to delay reporting to prison on July 1.

Bannon was ordered to begin serving a four-month sentence after losing his attempts earlier this month to appeal his 2022 conviction on contempt of Congress charges.

The three-judge panel issued a split decision on Thursday with Judge Cornelia Pillard, an Obama nominee, and Judge Bradley Garcia, a Biden nominee, voting to reject Bannon’s request. Judge Justin Walker, a Trump appointee, dissented.

Bannon’s attorneys had sought to delay his prison surrender date to allow sufficient time to seek further relief from the Supreme Court.

“There is no denying the political realities here,” wrote Bannon’s attorneys in their submission to the panel. “Mr. Bannon is a high-profile political commentator and campaign strategist. He was prosecuted by an administration whose policies are a frequent target of Mr. Bannon’s public statements.”

“The government seeks to imprison Mr. Bannon for the four-month period leading up to the November election, when millions of Americans look to him for information on important campaign issues,” they noted.

Being sent to prison now “would also effectively bar Mr. Bannon from serving as a meaningful advisor in the ongoing national campaign.”

Prosecutors, who have shown to be intent on moving quickly to incarcerate Bannon, claimed that “Bannon’s role in political discourse is simply not a relevant factor.”

The panel rejected Bannon’s plea, alleging that Bannon “knew what the subpoena required yet intentionally refused to appear or to produce any of the requested documents.”

“He provides no basis to conclude that a higher court is likely to upend the established understanding of ‘willfully’ in the context of contempt of a clear duty to respond to congressional subpoenas,” the judges wrote.

Bannon was found guilty on two counts of contempt of Congress by a federal court in July 2022, after he failed to comply with a subpoena issued by the Democrat-led House committee investigating the events of January 6.

Prominent Democrats, including Obama Attorney General Eric Holder and former Internal Revenue Service official Lois Lerner, have been held in contempt of Congress but not faced prosecution.

House Democrats’ now-defunct committee on January 6 has been widely criticized for destroying and withholding evidence and publishing numerous Republican officials’ social security numbers.

“All of this is about one thing: This is about shutting down the MAGA movement, shutting down grassroots conservatives, [and] shutting down President Trump,” Bannon declared standing in front of the D.C. court house earlier this month.

“We’re going to win this,” he predicted. “We’re going to win at the Supreme Court. And more importantly, we’re going to win on November 5th in an amazing landslide with the Senate, the House, and also Donald J. Trump back as president of the United States.”

Bannon has said that he will rely on his Catholic faith to get him through an upcoming jail term.

“I do a lot of spiritual exercises following St. Ignatius of Loyola, different spiritual exercises that come out of the Catholic Church,” he told Tucker Carlson in a recent interview.

