‘Stranger danger’: Canadians slam adults offering to drive minors to get COVID shot if parents disapprove

'Hey 13-17yo who wanna get vaxxed against your parent’s wishes... I’m your ride to the clinic. If anyone asks I’m taking you & my kids to a movie. Let’s do this,' tweeted Saskatchewan community organizer Julian Wotherspoon .

REGINA, Saskatchewan (LifeSiteNews) – Canadians are outraged after two adults publicly offered to secretly drive unvaccinated children to get COVID jabs against their “parent’s wishes.”

The two Regina residents tweeted an offer to 13- to 17-year-olds stating that they will secretly drive the minors to receive the experimental COVID gene-therapy injections if their parents will not take them.

“Hey 13-17yo who wanna get vaxxed against your parent’s wishes… I’m your ride to the clinic. If anyone asks I’m taking you & my kids to a movie. Let’s do this,” tweeted Saskatchewan community organizer Julian Wotherspoon on Friday.

“This is amazing. I’ve heard of a few teens getting the vaccine on their own because their parents are insane in the membrane. The kids are gonna be alright! (Side note: I’m available to drive anytime.),” added Saskatchewan resident Tenille Lafontaine, a self-described media spokesperson and blogger.

The impetus of the unsettling offer seems to be linked to the Wednesday statement from Saskatchewan Health Minister Paul Merriman, who assured Saskatchewan residents that children aged 12 and younger would require a parent or legal guardian to accompany them to receive their shots.

“We don’t want to ever give the perception we’re giving Covid-19 vaccines behind parents’ backs,” Merriman told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, while adding that children 13 and older “who are able to understand the benefits and possible reactions” can consent to the shots without a parent present.

In response to Wotherspoon and Lafontaine, Rebel News front man Ezra Levant tweeted “Stranger danger,” while alerting the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) of Saskatchewan, Amber Alert, and Missing Kids, of the women’s offer.

“Freaks. Stay away from other people’s kids. Weirdos,” added another Rebel News journalist, Sheila Gunn Reid.

Freaks. Stay away from other people’s kids. Weirdos. pic.twitter.com/MMJKJScc32 — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) December 4, 2021

It was far from just those in news media that were appalled by the women’s tweets, as many Canadians and internet users worldwide chimed in on social media to express their concerns.

“So you know all these kids preexisting conditions and are prepared to set yourself up for liability by circumventing their parents’ decision on vax,” asked one Twitter user.

“Utterly insane. This should be a criminal act if it isn’t already,” stated another.

The push to vaccinate young children comes even though children face extremely low risk from COVID-19. This combined with the thousands of reports of serious adverse events and deaths following the jabs has led numerous experts to criticize the push to inject children with the experimental shots.

In an October article for the Brownstone Institute, Dr. Paul Elias Alexander, who served in the Department of Health and Human Services during the COVID-19 pandemic under the Trump administration, called the push to vaccinate young children “dangerous” and “absolutely reckless.”

“The risk-benefit discussion for children with these Covid-19 injections is a very different one than that for adults,” Alexander said.

“The fact is that this is a completely novel and experimental injection therapy with no medium or long-term safety data (or even definitive effectiveness data). If we move forward with the vaccination of our children without the proper safety testing, then we will present them with potentially catastrophic risk, including deaths in some.”



LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

