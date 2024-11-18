Striking Canada Post employees include free ‘gender-affirming care’ in back-to-work demands

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers used woke language in its demands for benefits, omitting the word women when referring to pregnant women.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – The union representing Canada’s striking national postal service workers listed as part of its back-to-work demands that they be granted free access to gender reassignment surgery.

Employees from Canada Post, which is a government-run Crown corporation, went on strike last Friday, and the union representing its workers, the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW), demanded “gender-affirming care” to be added to the employee benefits plan.

Besides the obvious demand for a wage hike, the union says they want “Significant improvements to our group benefits plans, including increased coverage for health specialists, fertility treatment, gender-affirming care, vision care, and more.”

The union also used woke language, omitting the word women when referring to pregnant women in its demands. It asked for “precautionary cessation of work for pregnant and breastfeeding employees.”

The list of demands for “gender-affirming care” was not included on its official press release but instead was buried on its website.

For years, Canada Post has been losing millions of dollars annually and, as reported by LifeSiteNews, two employees were recently suspended after refusing to deliver materials that called out “sex changes” for minors.

Many arms of the Canadian federal government under Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have in recent years been implementing woke pro-LGBT and “diverse” policies.

As reported by LifeSiteNews recently, Canada’s official spy agency is looking to hire summer students and regular staff based on “diverse and inclusive” requirements.

