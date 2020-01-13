Student found dead after viral video of him leading protest against ‘drag queen’ event for kids

BRISBANE, Australia, January 13, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Not long after a video of university students chanting “Drag queens are not for kids” to a drag queen at a public library went viral, the protest’s 21-year-old Catholic organizer was found dead.

While most of the immediate reporting out of Australia suggests that Wilson Gavin’s untimely death is the result of suicide, some friends of the devout traditional Catholic continue to speculate that this may have been murder in retaliation for his involvement in the library protest.

The viral video shows Gavin and more than a dozen others calmly standing in front of drag queen “Diamond Good-Rim” chanting, “Drag queens are not for kids.” This was during a drag queen story time event at the Brisbane Square Library on Sunday afternoon.

Gavin was president of the University of Queensland’s conservative Liberal National Club.

Gavin previously made headlines in Australia when at age 19, he spoke at a “You Can Say No” rally protesting against same-sex “marriage,” saying, “I support what marriage really is and I’m gay.”

At that time Gavin said in an interview, “They hate me because I'm a conservative and they hate me more because I'm a gay conservative.”

Gavin himself is reported to have been same-sex attracted and chaste, making his unpopular stand against same-sex “marriage” and transgenderism all the more admirable because of the backlash he endured.

“Drag queen protester Wilson Gavin’s suicide exposes horrors of online abuse,” blared a headline at The Australian, noting that he had received “a barrage of social media abuse” after the library drag queen story time video went viral.

At least one Australian politician referred to the pro-family protestors as “ratbags.”

“The alt left harassed and bullied [by] Wilson Gavin, a gay man, for opposing “drag queen story time” until he took his own life,” claimed another Twitter user. “They are directly responsible for his death. If this isn’t a wake up call I don’t know what is.”

Twitter allows the manhunt of LGBT story hour protesters.



“Head of an Australian conservative student group has taken his life after being the target of mass threats & harassment by left-wing activists,” wrote famed journalist Andy Ngo, himself the frequent target of leftist attacks.

“As current State patron of the UQ LN Club, I’m deeply saddened to hear of the death of Wilson Gavin,” wrote Mark Robinson, member of Australia’s Parliament.

“Wilson & his friends took a principled stand to protect children from inappropriate sexualisation & gender fluid ideology,” said Robinson. “For that he was treated terribly. Wilson, RIP!”

This story will be updated as more details become available.