Students’ ‘black preborn lives matter’ message defaced outside Planned Parenthood

NEW YORK, July 16, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — A message reading, “Black Preborn Lives Matter” painted by pro-life students on the street outside a New York Planned Parenthood abortion center was altered to obscure the word “preborn.”

“It seems darkly appropriate that Planned Parenthood, the organization that kills infinitely more people in one year than the Ku Klux Klan has in its entire existence, has the word ‘preborn’ blotted out right in front of their facility,” guest poster Ben Chernjavsky wrote at the Students For Life (SFL) website.

The message was painted by pro-life students in the early hours of Independence Day. Chernjavsky cited the 19th-century slavery abolitionist Frederick Douglass as the inspiration for the group painting the message.

“In 1852, Fredrick [sic] Douglass delivered the speech ‘What to the Slave is the 4th of July?’ in Rochester. Following in the footsteps of our great Rochester forebearers the students ask the question: What is the 4th of July to the pre-born?” Chernjavsky wrote.

Last year, the state of New York passed legislation to enshrine a “fundamental right” to abortion in state law and eliminate protections for preborn babies until birth.

“At a time in our country when the issue of inequality is at the forefront of everyone’s minds, we must stand up for the most vulnerable and oppressed people in our society,” Chernjavsky said.

“Pre-born children have been stripped of their humanity by the state of New York because of their physical appearance. A statue of Fredrick [sic] Douglass was torn down in Rochester the same week, and yet the buildings that house oppression and death still stand.”