Studies show vaccinated people more likely to catch COVID than the unvaccinated

(LifeSiteNews) — Vaccinated people are more likely than the unvaccinated to catch COVID-19, and particularly the omicron variant, according to new European data.

A study released late last month by Danish researchers found that people with two doses of an mRNA COVID vaccine have a higher likelihood of catching omicron than those without a jab. Based on Danish nationwide data, Pfizer’s shot dropped below -50 percent efficacy against the variant after three to five months. The effectiveness of the Moderna jab similarly fell to around -50 percent in the same timeframe.

The findings reflect real-world data from across Europe. A recent U.K. government survey of omicron cases reported that residents with one, two, or three COVID shots all had higher infection rates than the unvaccinated, with a more than six times higher rate among people with a booster. The figures, taken from between December 3 and December 16, found a 2.5 times higher COVID rate for the double-vaccinated.

And in the U.K. Health Security Agency’s (UKHSA) latest weekly COVID report, the unvaccinated have the lowest rates of COVID-19 infection across all age groups over 18 years old.

The report notes that the efficacy of two Pfizer, Moderna, or AstraZeneca jabs has dropped to about zero percent against omicron. Boosters don’t restore full protection, and their efficacy falls to roughly 50 percent or lower within weeks of injection, according to the data.

“Boosters begin to fail essentially immediately against Omicron, despite the massive (and potentially dangerous) increase in anti-spike-protein antibodies they produce,” journalist Alex Berenson commented. “Why are we encouraging people to get ‘vaccinated’ or ‘boosted’ with a ‘vaccine’ that within a few weeks probably increases their risk of becoming infected with the newly dominant variant of Sars-Cov-2?”

Iceland’s COVID statistics reflect similar trends of negative vaccine efficacy. As of January 5, “fully vaccinated” adults in Iceland have nearly double the infection rate of unvaccinated adults, at 5,158 in 100,000 versus 2,755 in 100,000.

Though the Icelandic data appears to suggest that those with boosters have lower rates of infection, anyone who received a booster continues to be counted as “fully vaccinated” up to two weeks after being jabbed. COVID vaccines have been shown to cause immune suppression in the two-week window immediately following injection, potentially leading to heightened risk of COVID infection soon after an additional dose.

The vaccinated have also accounted for most recent COVID hospitalizations in several European countries, including Denmark, which reported last week that around three-quarters of patients admitted to the hospital for omicron have been jabbed.

In the U.K., more than 80 percent of COVID-19 emergency care patients over 80 years old had at least one vaccine, according to the UKHSA’s most recent COVID report. The “fully vaccinated” were the majority of COVID hospitalizations and deaths for every age subgroup older than 50.

COVID-19 remains a treatable virus for virtually all people who contract it and has an estimated survival rate of no lower than 99.7 percent for those under 60 years old. At the same time, the vaccines have been linked to serious side effects, including potentially fatal cardiac issues, like myocarditis. A recent British study found that myocarditis, a form of heart inflammation, is more common in young men following vaccination than after the virus itself and that post-vaccine myocarditis may deadlier than other kinds of the condition.

Share











