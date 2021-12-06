Study debunks COVID shots for kids: Not one healthy German child under 18 died from virus

The study further found that the chances of a healthy child aged 5-11 would requiring intensive care for COVID were about 1 in 50,000.

(WND News Center) – A major new study has found that not one healthy child in Germany from ages 5 to 18 died of COVID-19 during the first 15 months of the pandemic.

Germany, with a population of more than 80 million people, including about 10 million school-aged children and adolescents, is Europe’s largest country.

The study was spotlighted by former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson, who has written several books on the pandemic.

He wrote on his Substack page: “The findings, in a nutshell: if you let your healthy child or teenager receive the mRNA Covid vaccine, you are insane.”

The German physician-scientists found that only six children in that age range with serious preexisting conditions died of COVID.

And serious illness was also extremely rare, with the researchers finding the odds that a healthy child aged 5-11 would require intensive care for COVID were about 1 in 50,000. For older and younger children, the odds were higher, about 1 in 8,000.

The researchers reported: “Overall, the SARS-CoV-2-associated burden of a severe disease course or death in children and adolescents is low. This seems particularly the case for 5-11-year-old children without comorbidities.”

The data came from a registry which was established in March 2020, recording hospitalizations of people under 18 with COVID.

Berenson noted that British researchers have posted similar findings, with only six healthy children under 18 dying of COVID out of a population of 12 million.

“Given the known risks of vaccine-induced myocarditis in young men, the fact that Pfizer tested its mRNA vaccines on barely 3,000 children 5-11 and followed most of them for only weeks after the second dose, the German data again raises the question of how health authorities can possibly justify encouraging children or teenagers to be vaccinated,” Berenson wrote.

