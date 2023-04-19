Study finds people with siblings are less likely to get divorced

The study confirms prior findings on the benefits of having siblings.

(LifeSiteNews) – An academic paper published in the Journal of Family Issues reaffirms that the risk of divorce decreases for individuals who grow up with siblings.

The study from Ohio State University Professor Douglas Downey comports with prior research he has conducted on the connection between having children and divorce rates. Professor Downey shared a copy of the paper with LifeSiteNews.

“Each additional sibling is associated with an 11 percent decline in the probability of divorce in China and a two percent decline in Europe, net a wide range of covariates,” Downey wrote in the paper with his Ohio State University peer Man Yao and Furman University’s Joseph Merry.

Merry himself published research in 2020 that found “each additional sibling was associated with a 10 percent decline in the probability of divorce,” according to the latest paper.

The authors offer several explanations for their findings.

First, they suggest that divorce and children are related to a third variable, such as religious beliefs and social conservatism. Conservative Christians, for example, may come from larger families themselves which oppose divorce and those individuals grow up to also oppose divorce.

“As one example, children in large families are often raised with more traditional values…which could then reduce the likelihood of divorce in adulthood,” the research team wrote. “Consistent with this view, [a 2020 paper] found that individuals with more siblings reported more conservative values with respect to abortion and same-sex marriage.”

This is a plausible theory, according to the researchers, but is difficult to thoroughly test. “And while indicators of religiosity and gender role attitudes capture part of this traditionalism, they may not completely account for it,” the paper states. “Attempting to identify causal relationships with observational data of sibship size has been a consistent challenge for family scholars. Instrumental variable approaches can provide more confident estimates.”

A second theory is that having a brother or sister provides skills that help reduce the risk of divorce later in life.

“A second set of explanations posits that the association is causal—that there is something about growing up with additional siblings that lowers the probability of divorce in adulthood,” the paper states. “The idea here is that growing up with siblings promotes the development of meaningful social skills and that, later in adulthood, these skills facilitate the likelihood of staying married. This notion is plausible, given the robust literature describing the importance of sibling relationships during childhood, their consequences for socioemotional development, and their long-term impacts.”

— Article continues below Petition — VICTORY: Elon Musk labels the CBC as 'Government-funded Media' on Twitter! Show Petition Text 3222 have signed the petition. Let's get to 4000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition UPDATE (04/18/2023): The CBC — Canadian Broadcasting Corporation — is reeling after Elon Musk finally applied the 'Government-funded Media' label to its Twitter page on Sunday in a welcome victory for people like you who used LifePetitions.com to call for this transparency. The CBC, which receives about $1.24 billion in public funding every year, lashed out at the move yesterday, announcing it would 'pause' its use of Twitter and insisting that the government provides less than 70% of its funding. Elon Musk has wryly inserted “69%” beside the “Government-funded Media” Twitter label in response. Canadian Broadcasting Corp said they’re “less than 70% government-funded”, so we corrected the label pic.twitter.com/lU1EWf76Zu — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 18, 2023

The broadcaster denys that the Canadian government wields any influence over its editorial decisions, but this claim may have been undermined by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's remarkably swift and public defense of the CBC in the wake of Twitter's decision. Trudeau claimed yesterday that the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) leader Pierre Poilievre was trying to “attack a foundational Canadian institution” when, like you, he petitioned Elon Musk to label the CBC appropriately.



The Prime Minister appeared inconsolable yesterday, which speaks volumes for how useful the CBC was and is to his office.



Thank you for taking part in this LifePetition to Elon Musk - this victory shows once again that people-power matters. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Elon Musk is taking unprecedented steps for free-speech advocates by exposing state-sponsored media for their lies and agendas — including the BBC and NPR. The time is NOW while the trend is hot to ask that Elon Musk also label Canada’s CBC for what it is: state-sponsored media and a propaganda machine of the radical left. Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre this week informed Musk that the public broadcaster receives the “vast majority of its funding” from the federal government.



CBC/Radio Canada received a whopping $1.24 billion in government funding in 2021-2022. Now that Elon Musk is taking massive swings at the leftist mainstream media outlets like BBC and NPR it is time for Canadians to remind him of what's happening up here. In fact, Musk just DESTROYED a BBC reporter live on air in a widely televised “Twitter Spaces” interview. Will Elon Musk also take aim at the CBC? WE MUST LET HIM KNOW THAT THE CBC IS A CORRUPT STATE-SPONSORED ARM OF THE ANTI-FREEDOM TRUDEAU GOVERNMENT. War has been waged by Elon Musk against the mainstream media — we cannot let Canada’s biggest propaganda machine operate unnoticed! Look at just some of the headlines in these agenda pieces proudly published by the CBC: CLIMATE ALARMISM: “Researchers need help to determine which birds are most at risk from climate change.” PRO LGBT AGENDA: “These kids' books depicting 'joyful, queer stories' are being censored in Hungary and Russia.” PRO TRANSGENDER AGENDA: “Two-spirit, trans, non-binary, gender diverse people face 'exceptional barriers to overcome': Manitoba artist” ANTI-FREEDOM: “Conservative opposition to mandatory vaccinations is 'irresponsible' and 'dangerous,' says Trudeau.” PRO EXPERIMENTAL VACCINE: “Here’s a science-backed approach to timing your next dose.” AND SO MUCH MORE REPORTED BY LIFESITENEWS! Now is the time to act — tell Elon Musk, owner of Twitter, to EXPOSE the CBC for the pro-Trudeau agenda-carrying propaganda machine that it is. ***SIGN: TWITTER MUST LABEL THE CBC AS STATE-SPONSORED MEDIA NOW*** Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

The paper concludes that it “hints at a potentially pro-social benefit of siblings—greater skill at maintaining marriage—yet if we expand our focus across later life stages, the presence of siblings may have more complex consequences.”

“Adult children negotiate several family issues with siblings, such as aiding aging parents and dividing resources once those parents are deceased,” the paper states. “These periods have the potential to bond siblings together toward a common cause or produce significant disputes, often fraught with emotional tension. Understanding how siblings matter across the entire life course would provide a more comprehensive understanding of the consequences of growing up with many versus few sisters and brothers.”

Share











