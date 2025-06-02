Study finds ‘substantially lower’ birth rates for Czech women who took COVID-19 vaccine

Women receiving COVID-19 vaccines were 'considerably' less likely to conceive children, according to a study of data from the Czech Republic.

The study, which has not yet been peer reviewed, was led by Dr. Vibeke Manniche. It examines birth data from women between ages 18-39 from the Institute of Health Information and Statistics of the Czech Republic (IHIS) spanning January 2021 to December 2023. Data for “successful conception” (defined as “one that resulted in a live birth nine months later”) was compared against estimates of monthly birth rates and vaccination rates.

“There were approximately 1,300,000 women aged 18-39 years in the Czech Republic, and the proportion of vaccinated women increased until reaching a steady state of around 70% of all women by the end of 2021,” the study says. Starting that June, “monthly numbers of SCs (successful conceptions) per 1,000 women were considerably lower for women that were vaccinated before SC, compared to those that were not. SC rates for women vaccinated before SC were generally lower than expected based on their proportion of the total population of women … In June 2021, an increase in the rate of SC was observed for women unvaccinated before SC, and this higher rate was maintained over the subsequent 6-month period. During 2022, rates of SCs stabilized in both women that were vaccinated and unvaccinated before SC, and the uncertainty in the estimates subsided. However, throughout 2022, SC rates remained about 1.5 times higher for women that were unvaccinated before SC compared with those that were vaccinated before SC.”

The authors’ conclusion was that successful conception rates were “substantially lower” for women who had been vaccinated before conceiving than for those who had not. The authors caution that the correlation alone does not establish a causal link to the vaccines, citing unknown variables such as “unmeasured confounders such as socioeconomic factors, comorbidities, effects of individual COVID-19 vaccination boosters, concurrent COVID-19 infection specifics, preconception fertility, contraception use, pregnancy loss, stillbirths, and paternal vaccination status”; and offering alternative explanations such as women’s decision to take or forgo the vaccine correlating with their desire to have or not have children.

Still, the study adds to a large body of warning signs against the shots, which were developed in record time by the first Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed initiative.

The federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) reports 38,615 deaths, 220,701 hospitalizations, 22,531 heart attacks, and 29,150 myocarditis and pericarditis cases as of April 25, among other ailments. CDC researchers have recognized a “high verification rate of reports of myocarditis to VAERS after mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccination,” leading to the conclusion that “under-reporting is more likely” than over-reporting.

An analysis of 99 million people across eight countries published in the journal Vaccine “observed significantly higher risks of myocarditis following the first, second and third doses” of mRNA-based COVID vaccines, as well as signs of increased risk of “pericarditis, Guillain-Barré syndrome, and cerebral venous sinus thrombosis,” and other “potential safety signals that require further investigation.” In April 2024, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) was forced to release by court order 780,000 previously undisclosed reports of serious adverse reactions, and a study out of Japan found “statistically significant increases” in cancer deaths after third doses of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines and offered several theories for a causal link.

In January, a long-awaited Florida grand jury report on the COVID vaccine manufacturers found that while only a miniscule percentage of the millions of vaccinations resulted in serious harm based on the data it had access to, such events do occur, and there are “profound and serious issues” in pharmaceutical companies’ review process, including reluctance to share what evidence of adverse events they did find.

Last week, U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary and vaccine chief Dr. Vinay Prasad co-authored a paper announcing new safety trials before future COVID-19 shot recommendations but also that they anticipated continuing to recommend the shots for everyone older than 65 and for most children and adults with a wide range of “risk factors.” Health & Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. subsequently announced that they were withdrawing recommendations for healthy children or healthy pregnant women to receive the shot.

