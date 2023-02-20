Study finds ‘unexpected’ correlation between number of COVID shots and risk of infection

‘The higher the number of vaccines previously received, the higher the risk of contracting COVID-19,’ the researchers said, describing the finding as ‘unexpected.’

CLEVELAND (LifeSiteNews) — A December study evaluating the effectiveness of bivalent COVID-19 shots found that the risk of COVID infection appeared to rise with each subsequent jab.

The preprint, which was conducted by researchers with the Cleveland Clinic and has not yet been peer reviewed, analyzed 51,011 “working-aged” employees of the medical center and “found an overall modest protective effect of the bivalent vaccine booster against COVID-19.”

While researchers said that COVID boosters were “30% effective in preventing infection,” they cautioned that the “effect of multiple COVID-19 vaccine doses on future risk of COVID-19 needs further study.”

According to the study, the risk of COVID infection “increased with time since the most recent prior COVID-19 episode and with the number of vaccine doses previously received.

“The higher the number of vaccines previously received, the higher the risk of contracting COVID-19,” the researchers said.

RELATED: Bill Gates admits COVID shots don’t prevent infection, protect vulnerable groups

Noting that the “evolution” of COVID-19 into vaccine-resistant variants “necessitates a more nuanced approach to assessing the potential impact of vaccination than when the original vaccines were developed,” the Cleveland Clinic researchers suggested that there are “[a]dditional factors” that ought to be evaluated “beyond vaccine effectiveness.”

According to the preprint, one of those factors is an apparent correlation between more jabs and a higher risk of infection.

“The association of increased risk of COVID-19 with higher numbers of prior vaccine doses in our study, was unexpected,” the researchers wrote.

They offered a “simplistic explanation” that individuals who got more jabs may have been in a higher risk cohort to begin with. However, while observing that a “small proportion of individuals may have fit this description,” they pointed out “the majority of subjects in this study were generally young individuals and all were eligible to have received at least three doses of vaccine by the study start date, and which they had every opportunity to do.”

“Therefore, those who received fewer than three doses (>45% of individuals in the study) were not those ineligible to receive the vaccine but those who chose not to follow the CDC’s recommendations on remaining updated with COVID-19 vaccination,” the study’s authors noted.

Such individuals, the researchers said, might be anticipated to demonstrate “higher [risk taking] behavior.” However, they said such an assumption isn’t borne out by the data, which actually indicated that less-vaccinated individuals’ “risk of acquiring COVID-19 was lower than those who received a larger number of prior vaccine doses.”

RELATED: Another study affirms natural immunity is more effective than COVID-19 vaccines

Cleveland Clinic researchers went on to point out that this isn’t “the only study to find a possible association with more prior vaccine doses and higher risk of COVID-19.”

They cited another non-peer-reviewed “large study” that “found that those who had an Omicron variant infection after previously receiving three doses of vaccine had a higher risk of reinfection than those who had an Omicron variant infection after previously receiving two doses of vaccine.”

Moreover, a separate study reportedly “found that receipt of two or three doses of a mRNA vaccine following prior COVID-19 was associated with a higher risk of reinfection than receipt of a single dose.”

It remains unclear what other factors may be contributing to the correlation between vaccine doses and risk of infection. One possibility is that people who regularly get topped up with the latest jabs might be more likely to get tested frequently, thereby triggering more positives than those who simply aren’t taking as many tests.

The researchers concluded that further research is needed to determine not only the efficacy of the COVID-19 jabs but also whether ongoing jabs are as helpful as they are advertised to be.

“We still have a lot to learn about protection from COVID-19 vaccination, and in addition to a vaccine’s effectiveness it is important to examine whether multiple vaccine doses given over time may not be having the beneficial effect that is generally assumed,” they wrote.

The preprint’s findings come as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other high-profile organizations and agencies continue to tout keeping “up-to-date” on COVID boosters. The experimental and abortion-tainted jabs have also been added to the regular immunization schedules for both children and adults.

Many Americans remain deeply concerned about the mRNA injections’ safety and efficacy, and harbor serious ethical reservations about the use of cells from aborted babies in the shots’ development. In addition, evidence continues to emerge suggesting the shots may contribute to heart inflammation, strokes, and neurological issues. Reported disruptions in women’s menstrual cycles correlated with the shots have triggered fertility concerns.

LifeSiteNews has reached out to several of the Cleveland Clinic researchers for additional comment regarding their preprint’s findings.

Share











