Study: Reported adverse reactions to COVID vaccines 18 times higher than other jabs

‘In addition, transparenztest.de found that the number of death cases is 21 times higher for COVID vaccines compared to all other vaccines combined.’

LANGEN, Germany (LifeSiteNews) — A newly published report in Germany shows that the number of suspected adverse event cases reported in connection with COVID vaccines in that country last year is 18 times higher than the total number of adverse event cases for all other vaccines used in Germany since the year 2000 combined.

The report published last month by the Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI), an agency of the German Federal Ministry of Health, contains alarming figures that were analyzed by German news agency transparenztest.de in an article published on its website last week.

The data shows that in the past 11 months, between December 27, 2020 and November 30, 2021, a total of 196,974 suspected adverse reactions were reported in relation to COVID vaccines. According to the PEI, 123.3 million doses of COVID vaccines were administered in Germany during that period.

By comparison, in the 20 years preceding the launch of the COVID-19 vaccines, from January 1, 2000 and December 31, 2020, the PEI registered a total 54,488 adverse reactions from all vaccine doses administered in Germany over these two decades. The total number of doses administered during that period is 625.5 million (stemming from 400 different vaccines).

Notwithstanding the total number of doses administered, the number of suspected adverse events from the COVID-19 vaccines over a one-year period is already four times higher than for all other vaccines combined that were administered over a 20-year period.

But the reality is even more concerning than that.

In its analysis of the data published by the PEI, transparenztest.de noted that the German health agency does not provide an accurate picture of the high proportion of suspected adverse events in relation to COVID vaccines, as it fails to also take into account the relatively small number of doses of COVID vaccines administered in relation to all other vaccines in the past 20 years.

The total number of vaccine doses administered over the 20-year period preceding the use of COVID vaccines is almost five times higher than the number of COVID vaccine doses that have been administered in the past 11 months, and yet “only” 54.488 suspected adverse events were reported during that 20-year period compared with 196.974 for COVID vaccines.

This is equivalent to 1.597 cases per 1000.000 doses administered for COVID vaccines over one year, as opposed to 87 cases per 1000.000 doses administered for all other vaccines over 20 years.

This means that the number of suspected cases of adverse events is 18 times higher for COVID vaccines than for all other vaccines combined in the past two decades so far.

In addition, still using data from the PEI report, transparenztest.de applied the same principle to cases of suspected deaths in connection to COVID vaccines and found that the number of deaths is 21 times higher for COVID vaccines compared with all other vaccines combined, with 15 reported deaths per 1000.000 doses for COVID vaccines, as opposed to 0,73 per 1000.000 doses for all other vaccines, keeping in mind that these figures come from death cases that have been reported. Some experts say cases of death in relation to COVID vaccines are still wildly underestimated, especially in Germany, due to a flawed reporting system.

Meanwhile, Stefan Homburg, a German professor of economics, has used data from the Federal Statistical Office of Germany in a tweet, showing that the number of deaths in Germany for the year 2021 has increased by 43,000 compared with 2020.

According to Homburg, this sharp increase in mortality cannot be explained by mere demographic factors and is proof that COVID jabs do not help reducing deaths.

