Study shows COVID-19 vaccines more likely to cause deaths than to save lives

According to research data, the shots appear to be lethal, toxic agents.

(LifeSiteNews) – A new study has found that rather than saving lives COVID-19 vaccines have resulted in an astronomical number of unnecessary deaths around the world.

The study reviewed data compiled from 17 countries on four continents comprising a little more than 9% of the worldwide population and a corresponding 10% of worldwide COVID-19 injections. Virtually every COVID-19 vaccine type and manufacturer were represented.

The not-yet-peer-reviewed research, published at Correlation Research in the Public Interest, reached startling conclusions at odds with COVID-19 vaccine narratives preferred by corporate media working in conjunction with the Big Pharma-Big Medical-Government industrial complex.

“If vaccines prevented transmission, infection or serious illness, then there should be decreases in mortality following vaccine rollouts, not increases, as in every observed elderly age group subjected to rapid booster rollouts. And, mortality would not increase solely when vaccines are rolled out, where no excess mortality occurs before vaccine rollouts,” the researchers asserted.

Among the researchers’ findings:

COVID-19 vaccines can cause death

The COVID-19 vaccines did not save lives and appear to be lethal toxic agents

There is strong evidence for a causal association and vaccine lethal toxicity and causality in excess mortality is amply demonstrated

One death per 800 injections, which is reasonably expected to be globally representative

“There can be little doubt that the peaks in excess ACM (all-cause mortality, i.e., the death rate from all causes of death for a population in a specified time period) are caused by the COVID-19 vaccinations,” the authors wrote.

One death per 800 injections “is a staggering number, compared to what is generally believed about traditional vaccines, which is approximately one serious adverse effect per million,” they wrote.

“It is three orders of magnitude (one thousand times) larger,” they emphasized.

“Adverse-effect monitoring, clinical trial reports, and death-certificate statistics greatly underestimate the fatal toxicity of the injections,” the authors continued, noting:

The large gap … probably occurs because of systemic avoidance of admitting the injections as a possible cause of death in frail and vulnerable patients. For example, the cause(s) of death will be attributed to particular organ or system failures, without reference to the vaccine, even if the injection was recent and the patient was previously stable.

Ultimately, they found that approximately 17.0 million COVID-19 vaccine deaths would have occurred globally, up until September 2, 2023.

It appears that the global COVID-19 vaccination campaign was in effect a mass iatrogenic event that killed 0.213 % of the world population (1 death per 470 living persons, in less than three years), and did not measurably prevent any deaths.

“It is highly disturbing that these authors have found a consistent trend among 17 countries showing a significant increase in all-cause mortality coinciding with extensive COVID vaccine rollout. Their estimate of one death for every 800 injections globally is alarming,” Stephanie Seneff, a senior research scientist at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), told The Epoch Times regarding the study.

Additionally, drawing from their research, the authors recommended that governments around the world should immediately halt prioritizing elderly people for injection with COVID-19 vaccines “until valid risk-benefit analyses are made and publicly reported.”

The authors found that the risk of death doubles every four years after age 60, meaning that after receiving dose four of the vaccine (second booster), 90+ year-olds face a 5% (1 in 20) chance of death from the jabs.

The study focused on 17 equatorial and Southern-Hemisphere countries: Argentina, Australia, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Malaysia, New Zealand, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Singapore, South Africa, Suriname, Thailand, and Uruguay.

