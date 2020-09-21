Subpoena demands logs of passengers on every Epstein flight for 30 years

PETITION: Call for an additional Presidential Debate on Family Issues! Sign the petition here.

U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, September 21, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — The names of every passenger who traveled on aircraft belonging to deceased convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein could be revealed as the result of a subpoena by the Attorney General of the U.S. Virgin Islands, with UK media reporting that the move is “sparking panic” among Epstein’s celebrity friends.

“The Attorney General for the U.S. Virgin Islands, where Epstein had a home, has demanded logs for his four helicopters and three planes, from 1998 to his suicide last year,” the Mirror reported.

“Denise George has filed a lawsuit against Epstein’s estate, alleging 22 counts, including aggravated rape, child abuse and neglect, human trafficking, forced labour and prostitution.”

Epstein allegedly killed himself in his cell at New York’s Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) in August 2019. The billionaire was being held on charges of trafficking underaged girls to be raped by himself and wealthy associates, in a high-profile case that was believed to implicate many prominent figures around the world.

Earlier this year, Ghislaine Maxwell, the woman accused of grooming and recruiting young girls for Epstein to prey upon, was arrested as part of a federal investigation into Epstein’s crimes that continues beyond his death. Maxwell continues to await trial after her arrest in July.

Last month, CNN reported that AG George “has filed subpoenas to serve Leon Black and his private equity firm Apollo Global Management, demanding financial documents and communications for the company and several other entities tied to Black in the civil case against Jeffrey Epstein's estate.”

Black is an American billionaire who “is currently listed as the chairman of The Museum of Modern Art and a trustee of Mt. Sinai Hospital, neither of which are mentioned in the subpoenas,” CNN reported at the time.