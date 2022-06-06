Suicidal thoughts almost doubled during Canada’s COVID lockdowns

(LifeSiteNews) – Researchers with the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) discovered that suicidal ideation rose significantly during the two-year period that Canadian governments inflicted draconian lockdowns on residents.
The research was published in May and based on a survey conducted between February 1 and May 7 of 2021. The PHAC researchers found an almost doubling of suicidal tendencies in 2021, compared to pre-lockdown findings.
Suicidal ideation – a feeling or desire to do self-harm – went from 2.7 per cent among adults in 2019 to 4.2 per cent in 2021.
Sarah Kennell, the national director of public policy with the National Office of the Canadian Mental Health Association, said, “Sadly, that information is not surprising to us. We’ve been conducting similar research in collaboration with the University of British Columbia, and the data certainly resonates.”
Sixteen-year-old Lexi Daken of New Brunswick committed suicide in February of 2021, and her family is convinced that the lockdown sequestering of youths from their friends and activities was paramount in Lexi’s declining mental health.
Due to government-imposed restrictions on the health care system, Lexi was sent home without any solution after having waited many hours in the hospital and after she had told health care workers she was suicidal.
This time last year, Justin Trudeau and his media allies were at the forefront of falsely accusing Catholic institutions of having buried Indigenous children in mass graves at various residential schools across Canada.
There was and is no credible evidence to support these wild accusations, but many Canadians are still unaware of the facts.
The anger generated by the media at home and abroad saw over twenty Canadian churches burned, and extensive damage done to many more, but the record has never been set straight in what amounts to a disinformation campaign.
Terry Glavin at the National Post recently wrote a masterful piece that may go down in history as the definitive “debunking” of the assertions about the mass graves that never were.
Glavin points out that “nothing new was added to the public record” concerning the history of residential schools in Canada.
“The legacy of the schools had already been exhaustively explored in the testimony of hundreds of elders and a series of inquiries, public hearings, criminal cases, settlements and federal investigations going back decades. Most important of these efforts were the widely publicized undertakings of the 2008-2015 Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada (TRC), and the content of its voluminous findings,” Glavin wrote.
“…[N]ot a single mass grave was discovered in Canada last year,” he added.
“The several sites of unmarked graves that captured international headlines were either already-known cemeteries, or they remain sites of speculation even now, unverified as genuine grave sites.”
“Not a single child” accounted for during the extensively researched commission “was located in any of these places,” Glavin underscored.
“In none of these places were any human remains unearthed.”
Even Trudeau's kneeling at what was reported upon as a just-discovered residential school burial ground was a lie - it was actually a well-known Catholic cemetery, but the media didn't let these details get in the way of reinforcing their narrative.
Trudeau also called on Pope Francis to come to Canada and apologize for what had happened, as outlets like Reuters, the New York Times and scores more told the world that “nearly 1000 bodies” had been found in two mass graves.
Those online articles were quietly edited from "mass graves" to "unmarked graves", but we still have the Twitter posts from major outlets like Reuters to prove the staggering level of misinformation.
According to an extensive investigation by Professor Emeritus Jacques Rouillard from the Université de Montréal: “The ‘discovery’ was first reported last May 27 (2021) by Tk’emlúps te secwépemc First Nation Chief Rosanne Casimir after an anthropologist, Sarah Beaulieu, used ground-penetrating radar in a search for the remains of children alleged by some to be buried there.”
“Her preliminary report is actually based on depressions and abnormalities in the soil of an apple orchard near the school – not on exhumed remains.”
Professor Rouillard opined that the unverifiable narrative of what could have amounted to child-murder has led to the false assertion of genocide, an assertion without any supporting evidence.
“By never pointing out that it is only a matter of speculation or potentiality, and that no remains have yet been found, governments and the media are simply granting credence to what is really a thesis: the thesis of the ‘disappearance’ of children from residential schools,” Rouillard wrote.
“And all of this is based only on soil abnormalities that could easily be caused by root movements, as the anthropologist herself cautioned in the July 15 press conference.”
The vast majority of Canadians have been misled by the media and Mr. Trudeau, believing the most incredible smears imaginable, leading to scores of attacks on churches around the country.
It's time we heard the truth.
Children and youth were put under harsh lockdown conditions in Canada, even though there is no marked increase in mortality risk for them compared to other illnesses such as the flu.
A similar trend has been seen with deaths associated with opioid overdosing. Ontario saw “surge” in opioid overdoses in the province during lockdowns.
Homeless people and the unemployed accounted for a significant portion of the fatal overdoses.
A report from the Ontario Drug Policy Research Network found that fatal overdoses increased more than 75 per cent after lockdowns were introduced compared to the year before.
Lexi herself had previously overdosed on drugs before she committed suicide.
Canadian regions chose to continue in oppressive and dangerous lockdowns despite evidence from regions, like Sweden, that never had oppressive restrictions.
Sweden kept schools open, and as the Brownstone Institute reported, “Sweden followed the actual science and not The Science™… [N]o one in the media or public health establishment was willing to discuss the inarguable reality that Sweden’s results were no worse than many countries across the globe — and significantly better than many, many others.”
“…Sweden, the country that eschewed strict lockdowns, had some of the lowest mask usage anywhere on earth, kept schools open and society functioning as much as possible, and had one of the lowest rates of overall mortality of any country in their region.”
Young kids like Lexi would not have faced the same mental health triggers in a nation like Sweden which took a more human approach to dealing with public health.