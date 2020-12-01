Support for mandatory COVID vaccine down from 72% to 59% in Canada

December 1, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — With several different coronavirus vaccines just weeks away from being delivered to the public, only 59 percent of Canadians still support the idea of making such a vaccine mandatory, according to an Ipsos poll conducted online for Global News. In May, an Ipsos survey indicated that 72 percent supported mandatory vaccinations.

The poll also asked its respondents to give their opinions on the speed of COVID-19 vaccine development. The vast majority, 71 percent, said taking a vaccine that was approved so fast makes them nervous, with 69 percent saying they have concerns for potential harmful long-term effects of the vaccine.

When respondents were given detailed conditions under which they would agree to take a COVID-19 vaccine “without hesitation once approved,” only 19 percent said they would be willing to do so.

Specifically, 32 percent of respondents said that before taking a COVID-19 vaccine, they would need “some kind of reassurance from government first,” with 21 percent saying they would only do so on the “advice” of their family doctor.

A total of 36 percent of respondents said they would take the vaccine after a waiting period of six months to see “if there are adverse side-effects that develop in those who have receive [sic] the vaccine.”

Only 18 percent of respondents would take the COVID-19 vaccine if it were made “mandatory by the government.” A total of 13 percent would not take it under any circumstances.

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said he needed time to “reflect” on the possibility of making a coronavirus vaccine mandatory in Canada.

Canada has agreements with AstraZeneca, Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline, Novovax, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Medicago and Moderna to quickly deliver up to “358 million doses” of various COVID-19 vaccines.

Some of the COVID-19 vaccine candidates are being developed using cell lines developed from tissue from aborted babies.

Moderna and AstraZeneca use the HEK-293 cell line, which was derived from kidney tissue taken from a healthy baby aborted in the Netherlands in the 1970s. Johnson & Johnson is using the PER.C6 cell line, which was developed from retinal tissue from a baby aborted in the 1980s.

GlaxoSmithKline, Novovax, Sanofi, Pfizer, and Medicago apparently are not using such cell lines in the development of their vaccines, although they might use them for their trials.

Apart from the use of fetal cells, some vaccine critics have also pointed out that vaccines should be tested even more thoroughly than any other medication, not the other way around.

“It’s a medical intervention that is being given to perfectly healthy people to prevent somebody else from getting sick,” said Robert F. Kennedy Jr. during a debate in July. “And it’s the only medicine that’s given to healthy people … and particularly to children who have a whole lifetime in front of them. So you would expect that we would want that particular intervention to have particularly rigorous guarantees that it’s safe.”

And yet, the pharmaceutical companies who develop vaccines are each “a convicted serial felon,” Kennedy said. “In the past 10 years, just in the last decade, [GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi, Pfizer, and Merck] have paid 35 billion dollars in criminal penalties, damages, fines, for lying to doctors, for defrauding science, for falsifying science, for killing hundreds of thousands of Americans knowingly.”

No COVID-19 vaccine has yet been approved by Health Canada.

Vaccine Choice Canada (VCC), a national non-profit which educates parents and consumers about current and developing vaccines in Canada, has a petition which people can sign to ask the government to make COVID-19 vaccines voluntary.