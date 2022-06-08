Supreme Court does not release opinion in case that could scrap Roe v. Wade

The high court still has more than two dozen opinions to release in the next few weeks before the end of the current term.

(LifeSiteNews) – The U.S. Supreme Court today did not hand down its highly-anticipated decision in the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that could overturn Roe v. Wade.

A leaked majority opinion published by Politico last month revealed that the justices are likely to scrap Roe, the landmark 1973 abortion ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.

Five Republican-appointed justices voted for the draft opinion, which condemns Roe as “egregiously wrong from the start” and would again allow individual states to regulate abortion.

The Supreme Court still has more than two dozen opinions, including the Dobbs decision, to issue before the end of the current term this summer.

Since the Dobbs leak, abortion activists have carried out a wave of attacks on Catholic churches and pro-life centers. Early Wednesday morning, a man who said he wanted to kill Justice Brett Kavanaugh was arrested outside the justice’s Maryland home with a gun, knife, and burglary tools.

