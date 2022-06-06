Supreme Court issues more decisions without ruling on Dobbs, future of Roe v. Wade

Pro-lifers are eagerly watching the Supreme Court every decision day, hoping Roe v. Wade will finally be overturned.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – The U.S. Supreme Court released three decisions today, none of which was Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the court’s most-anticipated ruling this year, which is expected to overturn Roe v. Wade.

In 1973, Roe v. Wade imposed abortion on demand on all 50 states, and its overturning would allow states to pass their own laws restricting abortion.

A draft of the court’s opinion in Dobbs – written by Justice Samuel Alito and overturning Roe – was leaked more than a month ago. The court confirmed the unprecedented leak’s authenticity but said it is not the court’s “final position.”

The court has 30 opinions left to issue this term. It typically releases its most controversial opinions at the end of the term in late June.

In addition to Dobbs, this term the court will also rule on cases involving gun rights (New York State Rifle & Pistol Assn. vs. Bruen), the right of a high school football coach to pray at games (Kennedy vs. Bremerton School District), school vouchers (Carson vs. Makin), and whether police officers can be sued “for questioning a suspect without giving them Miranda warnings and pressuring them to confess to a crime,” as the Los Angeles Times summarized.

The Supreme Court’s Whole Woman’s Health v. Hellerstedt decision striking down health and safety regulations for Texas abortion facilities came on June 27, 2016; Obergefell v. Hodges imposing same-sex “marriage” on all 50 states was handed down June 26, 2015; Burwell v. Hobby Lobby Stores Inc. narrowly striking down the Obama HHS contraception mandate was issued on June 30, 2014; and the court upheld Obamacare on June 28, 2012.

The Supreme Court has not yet announced when its next decision day will be.

