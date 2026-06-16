Supreme Court rejects appeal by pro-life students censored by high school

The Supreme Court’s refusal to take the case comes despite Justice Alito stressing that ‘clarification by this Court is in order’ regarding school censorship.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear an appeal by pro-life students in Indiana who were banned from advertising their pro-life club on high school grounds.

As previously covered by LifeSiteNews, the flyers in question, created by Students for Life of America (SFLA), had the headline, “Pro-Life Students, It’s Time to Meet Up!” and images of young demonstrators holding signs reading “Defund Planned Parenthood” and “I Am the Pro-Life Generation.”

The student who was denied permission to put up the flyers, identified only as ED, already had her club approved by Noblesville High School (NHS) and had recruited more than 30 members. The school not only forbade the display of these flyers but suspended her club after she and her mother continued to appeal the decision, which the principal deemed an “attempt at insubordination led by an outside adult advocating with the student.”

She was later allowed to reapply, and the club’s status was restored, but ED and her parents sued, saying that both the censure and suspension were motivated by “hostility to her pro-life views, in violation of the First Amendment and the Equal Access Act.”

Last August, however, the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against the student, claiming that NHS was within its rights to reject the fliers, as they contained non-neutral “political” content with a potential for “disruption” and could “reasonably be perceived as bearing the school’s imprimatur.”

In January, Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) announced that they would be appealing the case to the nation’s highest court, saying that “no written policy governed” the content of flyers that NHS’s “more than 70 noncurricular clubs” are permitted to hang in school common areas, making rejection of the pro-life group “impermissible viewpoint discrimination.”

However, Monday’s Supreme Court order list confirmed that the court is rejecting the case, meaning only three or fewer justices voted to hear it. Conservative Justice Samuel Alito issued a written dissent, arguing that “clarification by this Court is in order” on conflicting precedents that establish “vastly different standards of review for school censorship.”

“The distinction between private speech and government speech is critical because the Free Speech Clause of the First Amendment constrains censorship of the first category only,” Alito wrote. “Accordingly, ‘courts must be very careful when a government claims that speech by one or more private speakers is actually government speech,’ because ‘it can be difficult to tell whether the government is using the doctrine ‘as a subterfuge for favoring certain private speakers over others based on viewpoint.’”

“Justice Alito’s dissent confirms what many students already know: too often, because those in power may bend the rules when they don’t like the message being shared, we need more clarity from the Supreme Court,” Students for Life responded. “Pro-life students should never be forced to choose between speaking the truth and facing government retaliation. And when those in power define what is ‘private speech’ or ‘government speech,’ they can unfairly silence student voices. This case may be over, but the fight is not.”

The current Supreme Court is often unpredictable on conservative and pro-family goals, despite six of its nine current members having been appointed by the GOP, including three by President Donald Trump alone, from a list of recommendations curated by the Heritage Foundation and Federalist Society.

The Court has delivered major conservative victories on gun rights, environmental regulation, affirmative action, and, most significantly, abortion with the overturn of Roe v. Wade, but it has also issued dismissive rulings on COVID-19 shot mandates, religious freedom, and LGBT ideology to the point that Alito has taken the rare step of criticizing Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh for lacking the “fortitude” to resolve such issues.

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