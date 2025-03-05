News

Supreme Court rejects Trump admin bid to freeze $2 billion in USAID payments

The Supreme Court ruled 5-4 that a Biden-appointed federal judge can compel the Trump administration to pay out $2 billion to foreign groups through USAID.
 Photo Credit: Rudy Sulgan/Getty Images

Peter Martin
WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — The U.S. Supreme Court denied a request by the Trump administration to block a judge’s order demanding that the administration unfreeze $2 billion in United States Agency for International Development (USAID) payments.

The 5-4 unsigned ruling on Wednesday rejected an emergency motion by the Department of Justice to reverse Biden-appointed U.S. District Judge Amir Ali’s order requiring the government to release the funds, which apply to “work already completed.”

Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Amy Coney Barrett joined the court’s liberals, while Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh dissented.

“Does a single district-court judge who likely lacks jurisdiction have the unchecked power to compel the Government of the United States to pay out (and probably lose forever) 2 billion taxpayer dollars?” Justice Alito wrote. “The answer to that question should be an emphatic ‘No,’ but a majority of this Court apparently thinks otherwise.” 

“I am stunned.”

This story is developing…

