Supreme Court set to issue new round of opinions Monday, as future of Roe v. Wade still unknown

The next round of opinions from the Supreme Court is set to be released on Monday.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – The U.S. Supreme Court is set to issue opinions Monday, June 6, with the fate of Roe v. Wade still yet to be publicly decided, one month after a leaked draft opinion suggested it could be overturned.

The Supreme Court has announced another day for issuing opinions, June 6, as the current term draws to a close in June.

SCOTUSblog reported June 2 that a total of thirty-three cases are still yet to be decided, meaning that a significant number of opinions have yet to be released in the coming days. It is expected that the highly anticipated opinion on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization will be among those opinions.

JUST IN: After a week of no opinions in argued cases, the Supreme Court expects to issue opinions next Monday. Thirty-three argued cases remain to be decided, meaning the court will have to work at a rapid clip in order to close out the term by the end of June, as is customary. — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) June 2, 2022



It is now over a month since, on May 2, Politico published a leaked draft of a majority opinion by conservative Justice Samuel Alito for Dobbs, which concerns Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban.

The draft states that “Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” and therefore it is “time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”

In response to the unprecedented leak, the Court announced the draft was indeed authentic but “does not represent a final decision by the court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case.”

Since that time, the Supreme Court issued opinions on May 16, but Dobbs was not amongst them. All eyes will now be on the Supreme Court once more on Monday as the nation prepares itself for a possible future with Roe.

Confusion still remains about the nature of Alito’s draft opinion, as to whether it was written as a final decision, or in an attempt to convince fellow Justice’s to join him in the decision.

Should it prove to be the Supreme Court’s final decision, its ramifications will be drastic. More than 20 states currently have laws on the books that would effectively ban abortion within their borders upon Roe’s fall, from pre-Roe abortion bans that went unenforced to “trigger laws” designed not to take effect until a ruling like today’s. In those states, abortion would become illegal as soon as the ruling is issued.

Since the draft opinion’s leak, a wave of violence towards Catholics and pro-lifers has swept throughout the country, with more predicted should the abortion-ruling be overturned.

The acts of violence from pro-abortion protestors have included pro-abortionists invading Sunday Mass in Los Angeles, spraying anti-life graffiti onto a Texas pro-life pregnancy center, and stealing a tabernacle from a Catholic church in Texas.

Pregnancy centers and pro-life group’s have been targeted also, with one such office in Wisconsin fire-bombed by pro-abortion protestors.

With files from Calvin Freiburger.

