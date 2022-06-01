Supreme Court temporarily blocks Texas ban on Big Tech political censorship

Justice Alito wants the law to go into effect now while the case works its way through the courts.

You’re invited! Join LifeSite in celebrating 25 years of pro-life and pro-family reporting at our anniversary Gala August 17th in Naples, Florida. Tickets and sponsorships can be purchased by clicking here.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – The Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) reinstated an injunction against a Texas law intended to stop social media censorship.

The Tuesday decision will block HB 20, a Texas law that prohibits Big Tech companies from removing speech based on viewpoint. It also requires transparency from the companies with over 50 million users, such as a “acceptable use policy.”

The U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on May 11 that the law could go into effect while legal challenges continued, but SCOTUS reversed that decision. Justices Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas dissented, along with liberal Justice Elena Kagan. Alito wrote a dissenting opinion.

“Social media platforms have transformed the way people communicate with each other and obtain news,” Alito wrote. “At issue is a ground-breaking Texas law that addresses the power of dominant social media corporations to shape public discussion of the important issues of the day.”

Alito said that the new law should go into effect while challenges continue and noted that it is not clear how “existing precedents” apply now to social media companies. The law only applies to companies that say they are “open to the public” and are neutral forums.

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: Ask Elon Musk to REINSTATE LifeSite's Twitter accounts Show Petition Text 17192 have signed the petition. Let's get to 17500 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Please SIGN and SHARE this petition to the new owner of Twitter, Elon Musk, asking him to reinstate LifeSiteNews' truth-telling Twitter accounts which have been suspended since early 2021. After contentious negotiations, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has purchased Twitter, thereby transforming the tech giant into a private company. A self-styled "free speech absolutist," Mr. Musk's entrepreneurial spirit may define his approach to governing Twitter, where, in the marketplace of ideas, the best ideas - not those aided by censorship - will naturally prevail among the competition. Of course, there are limits to free speech. But, for too long, Big Tech giants (including, Twitter, Google, YouTube and Facebook) have subjected their conservative and Christian users to all forms of censorship, desperately trying to silence our voices. So if, as it seems, Mr. Musk will level the playing field for conservatives and Christians and allow a true exchange of ideas to occur on his platform, then we look forward to our chance to re-engage on Twitter. Please SIGN and SHARE this petition to the new owner of Twitter, Elon Musk, asking him to reactivate LifeSiteNews' truth-telling Twitter accounts which have been suspended since early 2021. They are: https://twitter.com/LifeSite

https://twitter.com/LSNCatholic

https://twitter.com/WCDM_LSN

https://twitter.com/WCEA_LSN These accounts have been blocked by the outgoing Twitter regime for more than a year for calling a ‘transgender woman’ (Assistant Secretary of Health, 'Rachel' Levine), a man, and for tweeting an article about the same person. The article we tweeted makes mention of the troubling paradox of having a person who denies the basic science of the human anatomy be in an authoritative position in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), but does not cast aspersions or any other such “hate speech” against Levine, according to Twitter’s "rules." It is our fervant hope that Mr. Musk intends to allow - rather than censor - our descriptions of reality as we know them to be true in regards to human sexuality, as well as in other areas of life. Mr. Musk evidently understands how significant freedom of speech is to the functioning of a free society as he was quoted as saying that this deal is important for "the future of civlization." LifeSiteNews believes that being able to spread the truth in charity is absolutely vital for the future of society, as the "truth shall make you free." (Jn 8:32) And so, in order for us to charitably spread the truth far and wide, we now seek to re-engage on Twitter's public square. Thank you for SIGNING and SHARING this petition to Elon Musk, urging him to now reinstate LifeSiteNews' suspended Twitter accounts. FOR MORE INFORMATION: 'Free speech advocate Elon Musk buys Twitter for $44 billion' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/breaking-elon-musk-buys-twitter 'Twitter suspends two LifeSite accounts for calling ‘transgender woman’ a man' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/twitter-suspends-two-lifesite-accounts-for-calling-transgender-woman-a-man/ 'Do Catholics need a ‘free speech champion’ like Elon Musk?' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/do-catholics-need-a-free-speech-champion-like-elon-musk/ **Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

He pointed out in a footnote that Texas argued that Big Tech companies have argued two conflicting ideas simultaneously when it comes to content moderation and editorial control.

“Texas also suggests that applicants’ position in this litigation is in conflict or tension with the positions of its members in cases regarding the interpretation of §230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996,” Alito wrote. “That statute directs, among other things, that ‘[n]o provider . . . of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider.'”

Texas argued in its defense that when platforms rely on Section 230 protections, they argue that they are not a “publisher” of content and are not “responsible” for what is posted. The state argued then that SCOTUS “should view their assertions of a First Amendment right to engage in ‘editorial discretion’ with some skepticism,” according to Alito.

The dissent echoed arguments raised by Justice Thomas in a different social media case in 2021. Justice Thomas wrote that Big Tech companies represent “common carriers” and that because of their size, it could be possible to regulate their ability to suppress speech.

“Internet platforms of course have their own First Amendment interests,” Thomas noted. However, there can be validity to speech regulations “if they would have been permissible at the time of the founding.”

He said there is a “long history” in the United States and England of “restricting the exclusion right of common carriers and places of public accommodation.”

Share











