Supreme Court to hear arguments over Tennessee ban on ‘transitioning’ children

The Supreme Court will hear arguments in December over the Tennessee law, in a case that could set a precedent clarifying states’ freedom to protect children from ‘gender transition’ practices.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — The U.S. Supreme Court began its fall term this month, during which the court is slated to consider whether states may ban the surgical or chemical “transitioning” of gender-confused minors, in a review of a Tennessee law with nationwide implications.

In March 2023, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed S.B. 1, which forbids subjecting minors to surgical or chemical “sex change” interventions, such as puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and mutilating surgeries.

LGBT activists sued, and last September a three-judge panel of the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled the law could be enforced, finding sufficient evidence linking puberty blockers to harmful effects to justify lawmakers’ judgment that they should be prohibited. The Biden administration appealed the ruling to the nation’s highest court, which will begin hearing oral arguments on the matter in December, the LA Times reports.

READ: Transgender hormones linked to ‘substantially’ higher risk of heart attack, stroke: study

“This is obviously the blockbuster case of this term,” left-wing Washington attorney Deepak Gupta told the paper, framing it as about parents’ ability “to direct medical care for their children.” But parental rights have never meant parents are free to have literally anything done to their children, and critics note that the evidence is more than clear enough to exclude “gender transitions” from such discretion.

A significant body of evidence shows that “affirming” gender confusion carries serious harms, especially when done with impressionable children who lack the mental development, emotional maturity, and life experience to consider the long-term ramifications of the decisions being pushed on them, or full knowledge about the long-term effects of life-altering, physically-transformative, and often-irreversible surgical and chemical procedures.

Studies find that more than 80 percent of children suffering gender dysphoria outgrow it on their own by late adolescence and that “transition” procedures, including “reassignment” surgery, fail to resolve gender-confused individuals’ heightened tendency to engage in self-harm and suicide – and even exacerbate it, including by reinforcing their confusion and neglecting the actual root causes of their mental strife.

Many oft-ignored “detransitioners,” individuals who attempted to live under a different “gender identity” before embracing their sex, attest to the physical and mental harm of reinforcing gender confusion, as well as to the bias and negligence of the medical establishment on the subject, many of whom take an activist approach to their profession and begin cases with a predetermined conclusion in favor of “transitioning.”

“Gender-affirming” physicians have also been caught on video admitting to more old-fashioned motives for such procedures, as with an 2022 exposé about Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s Clinic for Transgender Health, where Dr. Shayne Sebold Taylor said outright that “these surgeries make a lot of money.”

Opponents of transgender ideology are hopeful that the Supreme Court will rule in Tennessee’s favor and set a nationwide precedent protecting every state’s right to make the same decision, given that six of its nine current justices were appointed by Republican presidents, though the current court’s record is mixed.

