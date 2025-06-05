Supreme Court unanimously sides with Catholic group denied religious tax exemption

The Supreme Court ruled 9-0 on Thursday that Catholic Charities Bureau, an affiliate of the Diocese of Superior, Wisconsin, was wrongfully denied a religious exemption from state taxes.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday in favor of a Catholic Church-affiliated charity group, agreeing that it was wrongfully denied religious tax exemptions.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled unanimously on Thursday that Catholic Charities Bureau, an affiliate of the Diocese of Superior, Wisconsin, was wrongfully denied a religious exemption from state taxes.

In the 9–0 decision, the justices found that the Wisconsin Supreme Court had violated the First Amendment by denying the exemption on the grounds that the organization’s work was not primarily religious. The ruling affirms that religious nonprofits cannot be penalized simply because their charitable missions are not overtly religious in nature.

The court cited the Constitution’s First Amendment as a ruling factor based on discrimination of religion.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court had originally ruled against their tax-exempt status in 2024, claiming that the organization was not operating primarily for religious purposes.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor, writing for the court, emphasized that the Constitution prohibits the government from making theological judgments when determining eligibility for religious accommodations.

Liberal Justice Sotomayor spoke for the court and explained that it was important that the court not recognize “theological preferences” amongst different religious groups.

“When the government distinguishes among religions based on theological differences in their provision of services, it imposes a denominational preference that must satisfy the highest level of judicial scrutiny,” Sotomayor said. The Wisconsin court clearly did not fulfill this.

This claim by the justice supports the original filing by the Catholic Charities bureau that they were “favoring some religions over others, entangling courts in religious questions, and interfering with church autonomy.”

The Catholic Charities Bureau has been serving the Diocese of Superior, Wisconsin, for over 100 years. While its daily operations are primarily focused on social services rather than explicit religious activities, the organization states that it is guided by Catholic moral teachings. Its mission is “to create an environment of human dignity based on justice, mutual respect, understanding, and truth.”

Upon learning of the historic ruling, Bishop James Powers of the Diocese of Superior expressed his delight that the court came to the correct conclusion and will allow an organization to continue its mission of serving those in need.

“At the heart of Catholic Charities’ ministry,” Bishop Powers said, “is Christ’s call to care for the least of our brothers and sisters, without condition and without exception.”

The court’s significant decision is welcomed by various Christian communities and is expected to set a precedent for future religious cases the court may hear.

Share











