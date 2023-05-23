Surge in ‘severe myocarditis’ among UK infants raises ‘massive question’ about COVID jabs

There is ‘a massive question about whether or not these babies or the mums are [COVID-19] vaccinated,’ said Dr. Clare Craig.

(LifeSiteNews) — Public health authorities in the U.K. are investigating an “unusual” spike in cases of severe myocarditis in infants that have afflicted 15 babies and claimed the life of at least two, according to a statement by the World Health Organization (WHO).

On Tuesday, May 16, the WHO issued an alert calling attention to a sharp rise in cases of neonatal “severe myocarditis” between June 2022 and March 2023 in South Wales and Southwest England.

They reported that these cases were “associated with enterovirus infection,” which the corresponding statement from the Welsh health authorities affirmed “rarely affects the heart.”

The 15 neonates showed symptoms consistent with sepsis, and the PCR testing of nine indicated the presence of two types of enteroviruses (coxsackie B3 or coxsackie B4).

As of April 20, 2023, three of these nine young infants were hospitalized, four were being treated as outpatients, and two had died.

The remaining six babies were identified retrospectively and more information on their current status is pending.

“Reported increase in severe myocarditis in neonates and infants associated with enterovirus infection is unusual,” the WHO conceded. “In the same hospital (covering the South Wales region) over the previous six years, only one other similar case has been identified.”

According to the Daily Mail, an additional infant died of myocarditis in March 2022 but is not part of the cluster period defined by Public Health Wales and thus is not being investigated with the other 15 neonates.

Joann Edwards, from Mountain Ash in South Wales, gave birth to her son Elijah on February 25, 2022. A few days after being home, the baby boy became lethargic, was constipated, developed jaundice and was taken to the hospital by she and her husband after their son stopped feeding.

He was diagnosed with sepsis and myocarditis and died within days of hospitalization.

Recognizing the curious timing of such tragedies, British consultant pathologist Dr. Clare Craig told The Epoch Times, there is “a massive question about whether or not these babies or the mums are [COVID-19] vaccinated.”

Dr. Naomi Wolf explained the relevance of this question during a lecture in March. She described to an audience at Hillsdale College how the lipid nanoparticles of mRNA COVID gene-based injections have the capacity to traverse the placenta during pregnancies and even make their way into breast milk, stunting, injuring, and sometimes even killing nursing babies.

“Nursing babies, in the Pfizer [trial] documents, sustained seizures and one baby died in the E.R. after nursing from a vaccinated mother, from multi-organ system failure,” Wolf explained.

And Dr. Michael Yeadon recently described that when these mRNA substances are injected, they spread throughout the body and get absorbed by a variety of cells, and “that message [in the cell] gets converted into a protein.”

READ: Ex-Pfizer VP: COVID vax push a ‘supranational operation’ intended to ‘maim and kill deliberately’

“And when your body makes a foreign protein — I am guaranteeing this as an immunologist — your body will say ‘that’s non-self’ and will attack whoever is producing it until the cell is dead. And I think that’s the cause of a lot — not all — of the adverse reactions to these so-called vaccines,” the former Pfizer vice president continued.

Thus, these substances “will cause autoimmune destruction of wherever that material goes. If it goes in your heart, myocarditis or heart attack. If it goes in your pregnant uterus, miscarriage, [and] if it goes into your nervous system, a hell of a variety of neurological problems.”

Scientific studies and government data have affirmed mRNA-based COVID-19 inoculations (such as those produced by Pfizer and Moderna) come with a much higher likelihood of myocarditis, especially in the young, among whom more than two-thirds of those injured may have incurred long-term damage.

Dr. Peter McCullough, a cardiologist and prominent critic of the COVID medical establishment, published a substack article last fall in which he cited studies demonstrating how cases of myocarditis have increased in the population from around 4 per million to approximately 23,256/million in the ages of 13 to 18 alone since the introduction of massive COVID-19 gene therapy vaccination campaigns and mandates two years ago.

READ: Dr. Peter McCullough: COVID jabs should be the presumed cause of unusually high excess deaths

If such numbers are accurate, the former editor of two medical journals stated this would equate to “a million young Americans [who] could have sustained heart damage from COVID-19 vaccination and some of them will be at risk for cardiac arrest and future heart failure.”

Addressing the surging incidents of myocarditis among these infants, Dr. Paul Alexander, an epidemiologist with expertise in evidence-based medicine, wrote that he found the official explanation of these tragedies to be “suspect.”

“Of these 16 cases, 9 were allegedly diagnosed by PCR tests and all tested positive for enterovirus. The problem is, we know that PCR tests were notorious for producing over 95% false positive results during the COVID-19 pandemic which were used to drive fear,” said the former Trump administration official.

“In reality, anyone can over-cycle these PCR tests to produce false positives for any virus, and you have the perfect cover-up,” he explained.

While also being a former pandemic advisor for the WHO, Alexander candidly asserted, “And if the World Health Organization is involved, the probability of fraud and cover-up approaches 100%.”

Dr. Craig, who also serves as co-chair of HART, a group of experts in the U.K. who share concerns about their government’s COVID response, highlighted the pronounced correlation between the gene-based “vaccine” campaigns of 2021 and the incident rate of myocarditis going “sky high.”

Regarding the tragic outcomes for these infants, she lamented, “The public health authorities claim that they want to maintain trust and yet they won’t explore these avenues to rule out concerns.”

RELATED:

Giving experimental COVID jabs to pregnant women has been the greatest medical disaster in history

Nursing baby died with blood clots, inflamed arteries following mother’s Pfizer shot, VAERS report says

Naomi Wolf argues COVID shots are causing excess deaths among newborns and unborn babies

‘The greatest crime against humanity’ in history: Naomi Wolf’s 11 revelations from Pfizer vaccine documents

Share











