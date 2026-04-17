Surrogate mother ordered to abort baby at request of commissioning ‘parents’

‘This is eugenics. It’s murder. It’s a baby trade, and it needs to be criminalized,’ declared children’s rights activist ‘Billboard Chris’ Elston.

(LifeSiteNews) — A surrogate mother was required by her child’s commissioning parents’ to abort the child because an ultrasound had revealed that the baby was missing two fingers.

Author and activist Olivia Maurel — who was born via surrogacy and who now fights against surrogacy — told the chilling story during a public discussion of her about-to-be-released book Where Are You Mommy?

“This is eugenics. It’s murder. It’s a baby trade, and it needs to be criminalized,” said children’s rights activist “Billboard Chris” Elston, who posted a video clip of Maurel on X.

A woman was legally required to kill her baby in the third trimester because the “commissioning parents” for the surrogacy demanded it, and threatened a lawsuit. The baby was missing two fingers, so the people purchasing this precious child demanded it be aborted, per their… pic.twitter.com/iAO6GSWVwz — Billboard Chris 🌎 (@BillboardChris) April 17, 2026

“In the surrogacy contracts it is just normal to have abortion clauses,” explained Maurel during the discussion of her book.

“The baby, after the ultrasound, was found missing two fingers,” recounted Maurel. “And the commissioning parents did not want a child missing two fingers, so they asked the surrogate mother to perform an abortion.”

“She was in her third trimester. I have to say: ‘full-grown baby,’” declared Maurel.

The mother refused. “She wanted to keep the baby. She refused (to abort). She said ‘no,’” noted Maurel.

The unnamed surrogate mom was threatened by the commissioning parents’ attorneys.

“Unfortunately she received a letter from lawyers of the commissioning parents saying that the contract had to be enforced and that she had to get an abortion, or else she would not receive the money and … she would be sued, so she was forced to abort this baby, just because he was missing two fingers,” said Maurel.

‘Abolish the monstrosity of surrogacy’

In November 2023, Maurel testified at a conference in the Czech Republic parliament, saying that she doesn’t blame her parents — a married man and woman — but “I do blame the system that is slowly but surely allowing surrogacy to be legalized.”

“This choice defined my entire existence,” Maurel said. “I am a consequence, and I hope that it will soon be me who will bring about consequences to abolish the atrocity of surrogacy.”

“Surrogacy has to be abolished,” she said. “The greatest reason to abolish this monstrosity is for the sake of the child.”

I was born from surrogacy and I am now fighting against surrogacy. Here is my speech given at a conference in the Czech Republic parliament, and most precisely in one of the most prestigious rooms of the parliament. I am so honored. Please listen and feel free to share ! pic.twitter.com/Kjg0o9iboA — Olivia Maurel (@maurel_olivia) November 22, 2023

Surrogacy is an institutional form of harm to both women and children. Women are merely rented wombs — dismissed as nothing more than “breeders” — with the children separated for life from their mothers.

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