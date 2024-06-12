Survivor of CIA MK-Ultra program launches new initiative to fight child sex trafficking

Dr. Juliette Engel uncovered a disturbing scope of child sex trafficking after her work in maternal and child healthcare in Russia. She says the U.S. is one of the child trade’s biggest clients.

(LifeSiteNews) — A physician and survivor of sex abuse inflicted through the CIA program MK-Ultra has launched an initiative to fight sex trafficking by equipping communities to recognize where it occurs and to provide the legal tools to combat it.

Dr. Juliette Engel, a former assistant professor of radiology who specialized in prenatal ultrasound, has told how she was born into a family of U.S. intelligence operatives who were “instrumental” in the transfer of hundreds of Nazi scientists to the U.S. under Project Paperclip. In 1955, at age six, she was sold by her parents to a fledgling MK-Ultra project, “an illegal program of mind control and experimentation signed into existence by Secretary of State John Foster Dulles in 1953,” as Dr. Engel explained. The project built upon the experiments from the Nazis imported to the U.S. in Project Paperclip.

Colonel Douglas Macgregor, who is involved in Dr. Engel’s anti-child trafficking initiative, has pointed out that a congressional investigation in 1975 “led to revelations that at least 80 American universities, colleges, hospitals,” along with private contractors engaged in MK-Ultra “subprojects involving mind control experimentation including forced administration of mind-altering drugs (particularly LSD), hypnosis, sensory deprivation, isolation, sexual abuse, and torture.”

It was in this horrific program, in which trauma and drugs are used to induce dissociation and amnesia, that Dr. Engel was subjected to government-sponsored child abuse, including sex abuse. It would come to inform her understanding of the government’s involvement in child sex trafficking as a whole.

Learn the signs of child trafficking

Later in life, after having escaped the program and establishing her own medical practice, Dr. Engel founded the non-profit MiraMed Institute, which recruited doctors and nurses to work on maternal and infant health care reform with Russian mothers.

“That was how I learned that children from the birth houses and orphanages were being sold and sent overseas for prostitution and organ trafficking,” Dr. Engel explained on her project website. Over the next decade, she developed a coalition that rescued tens of thousands of sex trafficking survivors, but returned to the U.S. when, in her words, her “protégé was murdered and Russian Military Intelligence warned that I would be next.”

It was thanks to child sex abuse demand in other countries, including the U.S., that Russian child trafficking operations could thrive. As Dr. Engel investigated further, she found that pedophilia was a major — even “defining” — issue in America and that “Pedophiles had infiltrated government, academia, entertainment and law enforcement.” She found, moreover, that its cover-up required “collusion between intelligence agencies, government officials and a complicit media.”

Her work and experience have also helped clarify the dangers of even broader, related problems for children in America: Young students being “sexualized and indoctrinated with radical communist ideologies;” rising abortion rates; “transgenderism and pedophilia” being “forced on students in kindergarten.”

Dr. Engel’s new initiative, an Our Country Our Children Action response team called “Protect Our Children,” has collected resources detailing red flags to watch for that indicate a child may be a victim of trafficking, as well as ways parents can deter predators. The team is currently building a step-by-step guide on how to help fight child trafficking through government involvement.

“Protect Our Children” encourages all who want to help combat child trafficking to “join all the local government and governmental associated organizations” possible, including school boards and Town Hall, and to “pay attention to the transparency of election process at all levels of government and question anything you think appears irregular.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has recently enacted a legislative package that serves as a partial model for combating child grooming and sex trafficking at the state level, including:

HB 305, which permits hearsay statements made by minors of any age to be accepted as evidence and mandates that a first conviction of human trafficking minors suffices to be placed on the sex offender registry.

HB 1131, which creates an Online Sting Operations Grant Program within the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) that provides for annual funding of sting operations and the necessary equipment to track and capture child predators over the internet.

HB 1235, which tightens standards for the state sex offender registry, including preventing offenders from evading registration via temporary residences, requiring them to register any vehicles they may possess as living quarters and to give advance notice of any international travel, and strengthens the conditions necessary to be removed from the registry.

HB 1545, which bars adults from “pattern(s) of communication” with minors involving “explicit and detailed verbal descriptions of sexual activity,” strengthens penalties for child porn possession, promoting underage sexual performances, and similar crimes, and making both categories of offenses third-degree felonies.

SB 1224, which enhances the Statewide Guardian ad Litem Office with a new position and grant program tasked with assisting children aging out of foster care and mandates lethality assessments for any law enforcement responses to domestic violence reports.

In a 2022 interview recounting part of her experience in Project MK-Ultra, which she has described in her memoir “Sparky: Surviving Sex Magick,” Dr. Engel told how she believes learning to connect with God through prayer helped sustain her throughout her life. Her grandmother taught her the Lord’s Prayer (the “Our Father”) as a girl, and throughout her childhood, she would “say a version of the Lord’s Prayer every night and feel a connection to God.”

Dr. Engel has explained in her memoir that satanic ritual abuse, which involves “ancient rites,” was used in her MK-Ultra “programming,” and pointed out during her 2022 interview that what brought an end to these rites in times past was Christianity.

“Nothing else is going to stop it,” she added.

Dr. Engel’s project website links to a documentary, “Eyes of the Devil,” (Warning: Disturbing Content) that exposes the horrors of child sex trafficking, including through interviews with a mother who wanted to sell her child without regard for whether he or she would be killed for organs or sold into sex slavery.

