Suspect charged in Sunday morning murder of Nebraska priest

Kierre Williams, 43, has been charged in the killing of Father Stephen Gutgsell, a priest of the Archdiocese of Omaha.

FORT CALHOUN, Nebraska (LifeSiteNews) – Police have arrested a suspect in the murder of a Catholic priest on Sunday.

Kierre Williams, a 43-year-old from Sioux City, Iowa is suspected of killing Father Stephen Gutgsell early on Sunday morning during a break-in at the rectory of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fort Calhoun, a small town north of Omaha. Williams has been charged with homicide and using a weapon to commit a felony.

Gutgsell, 65, was “stabbed during the assault and died from his wounds,” the Washington County Sheriff’s Office stated yesterday.

“Please join Archbishop George Lucas in prayer for the repose of Father Gutgsell, for his family and for the St. John the Baptist parish community in this tragic time,” the Archdiocese of Omaha said in a media statement.

The priest formerly pleaded guilty to embezzling $127,000 from another church in 2007. “At the time, church leaders said Gutgsell learned his lesson, admitted wrongdoing and sought forgiveness,” the Associated Press reported. He paid restitution and was on probation. Meanwhile, “[e]arlier this year, his brother, the Rev. Michael Gutgsell, also pled guilty to theft charges,” the AP noted. “He served as chancellor of the Omaha archdiocese from 1994 until 2003.”

“Father [Stephen] Gutgsell has been here 11 years, and I thought he was a very holy man,” one parishioner told the Omaha World-Herald. “He did a lot of things for the community. He always made sure that the [church] bulletin had everything in it that we needed to know about things going on at the church.”

“It’s going to be hard. I’m bringing flowers tonight because he always had this altar decorated with flowers, and I know he would appreciate it,” Kelly Tegels, another parishioner, told KETV 7.

“Father’s just been a wonderful person. I’ve gone to a lot of Bible studies with him. He was just a brilliant man,” parishioner Rosemary Therkildsen told the news outlet.

There’s no indication the attack was due to anti-Catholic animus, and Washington County Sheriff Mike Robinson told media that Gutgsell’s death doesn’t appear to be related to his criminal record.

However, Catholic Vote did note this is the 100th attack on a Catholic church in 2023. In December 2022, someone threw a brick through a window at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grand Island, Nebraska. And in Syracuse, Nebraska, in March 2023, a vandal caused at least $5,000 worth of damage to St. Paulinus Catholic Church during Holy Week.

Gutgsell had been a priest since 1984, according to his LinkedIn profile.

LifeSiteNews asks its readers to pray for the repose of the soul of Fr. Gutgsell.

