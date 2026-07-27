Suspected Islamist terrorist kills one, injures 30 at German ‘pride’ event

A Muslim man who reportedly attempted to join ISIS rammed a van into an LGBT event in Berlin and was later killed by police.

BERLIN (LifeSiteNews) — A suspected Islamist terrorist drove a white van into a crowd gathered for a popular LGBT “pride” celebration in Berlin’s Tiergarten on Saturday night, killing one woman and wounding nearly 30 others, before being found and killed by German police on Sunday after rushing at officers with a knife.

As reported by multiple European news outlets, the now-deceased suspect, 21-year-old Abdul Ballout, a German citizen of Lebanese descent with an extensive criminal history across multiple countries, who had even traveled to Lebanon in an apparent attempt to join ISIS in 2025, rammed his van into the crowd during the annual “Christopher Street Day” event celebrating so-called “LGBT pride,” killing one woman and injuring at least 29 others, with several remaining in critical condition, as of this writing.

Ballout was found by police in Spandau, a western Berlin borough, the next day, but they were forced to shoot and kill him after the suspect rushed at them with a knife.

“We are dealing with a suspected perpetrator, who had previously drawn attention to himself through a high volume of criminal offences, radicalisation and affiliation with the Islamist scene,” German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said after the attack.

This story is developing…

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