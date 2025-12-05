Suspended Ohio doctor faces six felony charges for allegedly forcing abortion pills on girlfriend

Dr. Hassan Abbas allegedly ordered abortion pills under his estranged wife's name, then crushed them and tried to force them into his pregnant girlfriend's mouth.

(LifeSiteNews) – A grand jury indicted Dr. Hassan Abbas of University of Toledo Medical Center on six felony charges related to allegedly force-feeding his pregnant girlfriend abortion drugs.

WTOL reported that Abbas began the relationship late last year after separating from his wife, and after the unnamed girlfriend informed him she was pregnant, he allegedly ordered Mifepristone and Misoprostol under his wife’s name, then crushed them and attempted to force them into her mouth last December, taking away her phone when she tried to call 911.

Upon learning of the allegations, the Ohio Medical Board conducted its own investigation, and says Abbas admitted to ordering the pills, giving them to his girlfriend, hanging up the 911 call, and disposing of the leftover pills. It then suspended his medical license and put him on administrative leave, determining that allowing him to continue practicing medicine would pose an “immediate and serious danger to the public.”

The grand jury has since indicted Abbas on charges of abduction, tampering with evidence, unlawful distribution of an abortion-inducing drug, disrupting public services, identity fraud, and deception to obtain a dangerous drug.

“We are aware of the grand jury indictments today against Hassan Abbas. We are relieved that the criminal process has finally begun. We are not closing the door on future indictments as this case unfolds,” responded Kelle Saull, the attorney for the girlfriend.

Despite the abortion lobby’s framing of abortion as a matter of “choice,” it has long turned a blind eye to abortion coercion.

Live Action’s “Aiding Abusers” series draws on news reports, eyewitness testimony, and undercover video to expose Planned Parenthood employees’ willingness to offer abortions to girls as young as 12 without reporting signs of statutory or forcible rape to law enforcement. This enables the men who brought the girls in for appointments to take them home and continue abusing them.

In 2023, the pro-life Charlotte Lozier Institute released a study that interviewed 1,000 American women and found that 61 percent of women who undergo abortions do so due to pressure from “male partners, family members, other persons, financial concerns, and other circumstances.”

“Forcing a woman to have an abortion, including a minor, is illegal in all 50 states of the United States of America,” according to the Justice Foundation’s Center Against Forced Abortions, which offers a variety of information resources to help those who are being pressured into killing their babies.

