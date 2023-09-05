Suspicious cause of the Maui fires? Leading Jesuit also accuses Our Lord of being ‘callous’

Father James Altman, Jack Maxey and Liz Yore return to join host John-Henry Westen on this week’s episode of Faith & Reason, in which they discuss a potential cause of the Maui fires and the latest insanity coming out of the Vatican.

Beginning the episode, Maxey revealed that the power company on Maui, Hawaiian Electric, confirmed in response to queries that there was a fire started by a faulty wire, and that the company had turned off all power before Lahaina suffered the fire. According to the company, the fire was put out an hour after it started, causing Maxey to believe that “other sources” caused the fire that ravaged Lahaina.

He also expressed suspicion of anyone “pointing the finger” without giving “raw information” as to why the substantial military presence in Hawaii was not mustered to fight the fires, why children were sent home from school without their parents at home, and how many people died as a result of the fire.

“I do still find it very shocking that the first people on the scene were the [Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)],” Maxey said. “They can get those assets on sight, but they can’t get water on the fire? These are questions that need to be asked, and as always, I have great empathy for the people of Maui who have lost everything, including their loved ones.”

Yore noted that the work of Jason Jones of the Vulnerable People Project is helping the people of Maui in the absence of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). She also noted the mainstream media’s silence on the fires, saying “The American people want to know about their fellow citizens… and by not reporting… it prevents… them from rebuilding.”

“To me that’s… a real tragedy after loss of life is that we cannot help our fellow citizens because we don’t know and we are entitled to know,” she stressed. “We need to get to the bottom of what caused this, both man-made and nature made or whatever the reason is… so that it doesn’t happen again.”

Fr. Altman, reacting to a video he saw of the area, said that people were not allowed to go and inspect the area where the fires ravaged the island, not even with a drone. “There are all these cars of every possible law enforcement agency, the military, and then strange looking cars with foreign plates,” he stated. He also accused the media of dishonesty in their coverage of the fires, saying that “there’s something going on” on Maui.

Meanwhile, remarks that Pope Francis made to Portuguese Jesuits from the time of his visit to World Youth Day went public this week, with the Argentine Pontiff accusing American Catholics of being “reactionary” and “indietrists.” He also stated in response to a question about homosexuality that the Church is open to “everyone.”

Yore noted that the Francis’ remarks about the Church being for “everyone” expressed in the meeting was “embedded” in the instrumentum laboris of the Synod on Synodality, and that the release of the transcript is “further evidence that they’re… really not only dumbing down the faith, but also sending a very strong message that we are going to be inclusive and that… as Pope said, something that must be done to address this.”

She also noted that “it’s important for Americans and good Catholics around the world to keep on getting this message about the agenda of the Synod,” referencing that the Synodal documents, insofar as they set up the Holy Ghost as the “protagonist” of the Synod so that what happens there will be seen as the work of the Holy Ghost.

Maxey offered two points based on the Pope’s comments. First, that there is confusion as to whether the Catholic Church is really the Jesuit Church, and that while Christ did indeed welcome “everyone,” he also told them to repent of their sins.

Maxey and Altman also noted that if the deposit of faith can change, then there is seemingly no point to the deaths of the martyrs and the catechesis of religious sisters.

On August 20, a commentary published in an Italian left-wing secular newspaper by Jesuit priest Fr. Antonio Spodaro, a close confidant of the Pope and editor of the Civilta Cattolica, a newspaper reviewed by the Vatican before publication. Spadaro’s commentary was called “blasphemous” for accusing Our Lord of being “indifferent” to the Canaanite woman in Matthew 15 and of being “stymied and callous” with her.

Altman, offering exegesis on the passage, explained that Christ “already knew that woman’s faith” before she asked him to heal her daughter of possession. He also remarked that one should “understand the words that Jesus said as Divine Love would have said it in the moment and how that person heard what He said, and the body language.”

“The teaching that Our Lord gave us that day is, ‘You other people, you shouldn’t scorn this lady,’” he continued. “‘You shouldn’t. You should treat her with the love and dignity with which [she should be], and I’m going to show you how and why, because she might be, in your culture, less than a dog, but to me, the Lord of the Cross, she is my child.’”

Yore connected Spadaro’s commentary with what she alleges to be an “agenda” to make Catholicism pleasing to the New World Order, whereby one would see the “diminution of Jesus Christ” from a Divine Person to another flawed human being.

