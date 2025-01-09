Sweden is closing churches to meet climate goals, including historic churches from the Middle Ages

The Lutheran national Church of Sweden will close down seven churches on the island of Gotland, including historic churches from the Middle Ages, from October to May every year as part of its ‘climate justice’ agenda that seeks to eliminate the use fossil fuels.

The Lutheran national Church of Sweden will close down seven churches on the island of Gotland, including historic churches from the Middle Ages, from October to May every year.

The Swedish radio station Sveriges Radio reported that churches in Gotland that are heated with oil will be affected by the closures due to the Church of Sweden’s official climate roadmap that seeks to eliminate the use fossil fuels for heating until the end of 2027. Because it is too expensive to switch to other energy sources for heating, the pastorate of the town of Romakloster decided to close down the churches because they could not be heated for church services.

“People are disappointed, but I don’t really know what else to do,” said Mathias Eldnor, the cemetery and property manager for Romakloster’s pastorate.

Stressing its commitment to the mainstream climate alarmism, which appears to have taken the place of the Gospel of Jesus Christ, the Church of Sweden states in its climate roadmap: “Knowledge about climate justice should permeate all activities of Church of Sweden.”

Swedish journalist Peter Imanuelsen commented on church closure: “The Church of Sweden is very progressive. For example, some years ago the encouraged clergy to use gender neutral language when talking about God, despite the Bible being very clear that God is masculine.”

“Now they are essentially engaging in climate lockdowns,” he added.

“Seems to me that the woke climate cult religion is more important for them now than Christianity,” Imanuelsen concluded.

The Church of Sweden has been in decline for decades, going from 7.75 million members (95.2% of the population) in 1972 to 5.48 million (52.8% of the population) in 2023. Although over 50% of the population are still members of the Lutheran state church, only 19% of these members declare themselves to be religious, as Sweden is one of the most secularized countries in the world.

