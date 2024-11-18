Sweden warns citizens to prepare for ‘crisis or war’

Sweden, a recent addition to NATO, began to issue pamphlets warning of ‘crisis or war’ after the escalation of the Russia-Ukraine war.

(LifeSiteNews) — Sweden began distributing pamphlets to its citizens on Monday, warning them to prepare for “crisis or war” as the Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates significantly.

“If Crisis or War Comes” is the title of the booklet recently issued by the Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency (MSB), an updated version of a pamphlet that has been updated by Sweden five times since World War II, and most recently in 2018, according to The Economic Times.

The document describes potential crises Sweden may face, including war, cyber and terror attacks, and natural disasters, and includes tips to stay prepared, such as stocking up on water and non-perishable foods.

Sweden officially joined the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) on March 7, 2024, a coalition of countries including the U.S. and much of Western Europe that is founded on the principle of collective defense, meaning if one NATO member is attacked, they are all considered attacked.

Sweden has already supplied aid, including tank donations, to Ukraine to support the country in its war with Russia.

The Kremlin warned on Monday that U.S. President Joe Biden’s decision to authorize Ukraine’s use of U.S.-supplied longer range missiles adds “fuel to the fire” of its war, the Associated Press reported.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov pointed journalists to a September statement from Russian President Vladimir Putin in which he said that facilitating Ukraine’s targeting of Russia would change “the very nature of the conflict dramatically.”

“This will mean that NATO countries — the United States and European countries — are at war with Russia,” Putin said at the time.

In June, Putin warned that if NATO allowed Ukraine to use the weapons of its allies, Russia could likewise provide longer-range missiles to its own allies, like North Korea.

“The Westerners supply weapons to Ukraine and say: ‘We do not control anything here anymore and it does not matter how they are used.’” Putin had said. “Well, we can also say: ‘We supplied something to someone — and then we do not control anything.’ And let them think about it.”

Sweden has signaled to its citizens the possibility of war early this year, as it prepared to become a NATO member. The country’s military commander-in-chief Gen. Micael Bydén warned Swedish citizens to mentally prepare for the possibility of war.

Mark Galeotti, a senior associate fellow at the London-based Royal United Services Institute, subsequently told AFP that Russia targeting Sweden doesn’t seem likely.

“I understand that military structures have to think about worst case scenarios,” he said. “And Russia has demonstrated it to be more viciously aggressive than we had frankly anticipated. That said, I have to confess I’m skeptical about the odds of any kind of scenario like that emerging.”

Share











