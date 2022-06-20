Swimming body bans some gender-confused males from international competitions against women

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (LifeSiteNews) — Gender-confused males who want to compete against women in international swimming competitions will be limited now by a new policy from the Fédération Internationale de Natation (FINA), the international governing body for aquatics. The regulations cover not only swimming, but diving and water polo competitions, too.
The new policy does not apply to the Olympics, but does apply to all international FINA competitions. FINA affiliates can set their own policies for local competitions.
The new policy, which goes into effect today, stops men from competing against women unless “they have not experienced any part of male puberty beyond Tanner Stage 2 or before age 12, whichever is later.”
“Classifying athletes on the basis of sex is necessary to meet FINA’s goals for female Aquatics athletes and the women’s competition category,” FINA stated. It wants to make clear it does not wish to “unnecessarily [limit] participation by gender-diverse athletes.”
While FINA is open to “gender-diverse athletes” the organization cannot ignore the basic biological differences between men and women.
Five Tampa Bay Rays pitchers are now subject to a media witch-hunt after refusing to wear LGBT symbols on their hats and shirts because of their faith in God.
One ESPN commentator called the men "bigoted" for supposedly using "religious exemption BS" to say "no" to the Pride Month clothing.
It's time to stand with these men against the intolerance of the radical left.
The careers and lives of the five pitchers — Jason Adam, Jalen Beeks, Brooks Raley, Jeffrey Springs and Ryan Thompson — will be greatly harmed if we abandon them to the cancel culture of their critics, like ESPN's Sarah Spain.
“That religious exemption BS is used in sports and otherwise also allows for people to be denied health care, jobs, apartments, children, prescriptions, all sorts of rights,” Spain claimed.
“We have to stop tiptoeing around it because we’re trying to protect people who are trying to be bigoted...” she continued.
Now they're trying to cancel people for not wearing a gay pride patch. This is always the trajectory for the Left. First they demand tolerance, then acceptance, then celebration, then participation. Learn to say no to these people or it will never end. https://t.co/02zAKDJx77— Best selling LGBT children's author Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 8, 2022
These men should be celebrated for their bravery, but instead are being derided for sticking up for their Christian beliefs.
People are being bullied into conformity by an LGBT movement that claims to be about tolerance and diversity, unless you're a devout Christian.
“Now they’re trying to cancel people for not wearing a gay pride patch,” the Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh remarked.
“This is always the trajectory for the Left. First they demand tolerance, then acceptance, then celebration, then participation. Learn to say no to these people or it will never end.”
It's hard to imagine sports columnists like Nancy Armour of USA Today attacking Muslims for their rejection of Pride propaganda, but she sees no problem in attacking these devout Christians.
Oh for God’s sake. These folks who bastardize religion to suit their bigotry would do well to actually READ the New Testament. I’d recommend starting with Matthew. https://t.co/qAK875xDhZ— Nancy Armour (@nrarmour) June 5, 2022
We hope Nancy Armour's reading of the New Testament extends to Romans 1:25-27.
Most commentators simply don't understand that loving everyone as a Christian means telling people certain actions are extremely harmful to the soul.
Indeed, by peeling off the rainbow logo from their jerseys and wearing the standard team hat, the five pitchers have taken a stand against an ideology that's antithetical to Christianity.
Major League Baseball (MLB) and every other professional sports league have promoted LGBTQ causes in recent years, including showcasing a “marriage” proposal between two homosexuals in front of a stadium packed with families.
Sports are no longer safe from the tenticles of the LGBT movement, with players being strong-armed into virtue signaling for causes they disagree with.
It's time for people to stand up and say "Enough".
The swimming body stated in the opening of the document:
Because of the performance gap that emerges at puberty between biological males as a group and biological females as a group, separate sex competition is necessary for the attainment of these objectives. Without eligibility standards based on biological sex or sex-linked traits, we are very unlikely to see biological females in finals, on podiums, or in championship positions; and in sports and events involving collisions and projectiles, biological female athletes would be at greater risk of injury.
A majority of the working group agreed that competition should primarily be sex-segregated:
In the majority view, FINA should remain committed to the separation of athletes in sport into men’s and women’s categories based on biological sex and should allow male-to-female transgender athletes (transgender women) and athletes with 46 XY DSD with a female gender identity to compete in the women’s category pursuant to eligibility criteria that are consistent with, and do not undermine, that commitment.
The working group included a “Science Group” of “independent experts in the fields of physiology,
endocrinology, and human performance, including specialists in sex differences in human
performance and in transgender medicine.”
That group concluded that “biological sex is a key determinant of athletic performance” including in sports like aquatics “that are primarily determined by neuromuscular, cardiovascular, and respiratory function, and anthropometrics including body and limb size.”
“The extent of the male/female performance gap varies by sport and competition, but the gap universally emerges starting from the onset of puberty,” the scientists concluded.
FINA has also begun work on an open competition category.
The issue of males competing against women reached new attention this spring as male swimming William “Lia” Thomas dominated the female NCAA swimming championships.