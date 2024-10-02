Switzerland pays out $15k to COVID vaccine injury victim

Switzerland is finally paying compensation to a person injured by the experimental COVID shots, awarding the citizen a little over $15,000 USD.

(LifeSiteNews) — Switzerland is finally paying out its first victim of the experimental COVID-19 vaccines.

For the very first time in Switzerland, a person will receive financial compensation from the government for injuries incurred as a result of the experimental COVID-19 vaccines.

According to local reports, a spokesperson for Switzerland’s Federal Department of Home Affairs (FDHA) confirmed that the department authorized the first compensation handout. The person injured by the experimental injection, who has not been named and whose injuries were not listed, will be receiving 12,500 Swiss francs ($14,696 USD) in compensation payment and another 1,360 ($1,598) in damages.

“So far, one application has been approved,” the spokesperson told local media, explaining that the compensation figure of a successful applicant is tied to the severity of the person’s injury, with a causal connection between an applicant’s health problems and the experimental COVID-19 shots first needing to be established.

At this time, Switzerland’s Department of Home Affairs has received 320 applications for vaccine injury compensation and according to Swissinfo.ch, 50 applications are pending approval, 30 of which are being evaluated carefully.

In December 2020, the Swiss government pushed people to get “vaccinated” against COVID, despite reports of adverse side effects from the experimental shots.

As extensively reported by LifeSiteNews, the abortion-tainted COVID jabs, while marketed by governments worldwide as “safe and effective,” have been linked to numerous severe side effects.

An analysis of 99 million people across eight countries published in February in Vaccine “observed significantly higher risks of myocarditis following the first, second and third doses” of mRNA-based COVID jabs, as well as signs of increased risk of “pericarditis, Guillain-Barré syndrome, and cerebral venous sinus thrombosis” and other “potential safety signals that require further investigation.” In April, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was forced to release by court order 780,000 previously undisclosed reports of serious adverse reactions, and a study out of Japan found “statistically significant increases” in cancer deaths after third doses of mRNA-based COVID-19 shots and offered several theories for a causal link.

