Syrian Christians need all the prayers we can provide them this Advent

As Syria is thrust into turmoil, let us pray for peace, healing, and hope, particularly for the struggles of Christians in the region who could soon become the victims of violent persecutions.

Before we address the big news in Syria over the weekend, it seems appropriate to first turn our attention to God. For the Feast of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Mother, Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò has written a beautiful sermon breaking down in detail the words of the Salve Regina and their profound doctrinal and spiritual depth. Please, if you haven’t already, give it a read!

Now, on to Syria.

As you are all aware, we at LifeSiteNews are dedicated to bringing you the truth on all topics. While not all the details surrounding the weekend fall of the Assad regime are known, with globalists like President Joe Biden and Prime Ministers Justin Trudeau and Benjamin Netanyahu celebrating, it is clear that there is more to the story. Please read Frank Wright’s report for more information

Either way, it is important to pray and fast for peace in the Middle East, and now in Syria in particular. With millions of Christians in the region preparing for Christmas, there is no doubt they will be in need of any spiritual help we can provide them this Advent.

While Catholics worldwide were celebrating the Feast of the Immaculate Conception, and Christians in the Middle East were thrown into even more turmoil, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services took it upon themselves to “celebrate” the Marxist holiday of “Pansexual and Panromantic Pride Day.”

Thankfully, their statement was met with resounding pushback by ordinary Americans, indicating once again the importance of maintaining hope and spreading the truth in this disordered world.

In seriously disturbing news, which further highlights the importance of our mission, a U.K man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for secretly feeding abortion pills purchased online to a woman, which resulted in the death of her unborn child.

Make no mistake, these pills present an extreme danger to all babies and women, and their being constantly promoted and pushed by the pro-abortion movement is proof this agenda has never and will never be about women’s “health” or “choice.”

Finally, in some good news, Daniel Penny, who was insanely charged with negligent homicide for subduing a mentally disturbed man on a crowded subway car in New York City, has been acquitted by a jury of his peers.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was quick to celebrate the acquittal, pointing out the insidious decision by Soros-backed prosecutor Alvin Bragg to bring forth the charges in the first place!

