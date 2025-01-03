Syrian nuncio expresses hope for Christianity in nation after meeting with Muslim leader

Cardinal Mario Zenari said that a December 31 meeting between Christian leaders and the de facto head of the Muslim militia in Syria left them feeling hopeful for the future of Christianity in Syria.

DAMASCUS, Syria (LifeSiteNews) — The apostolic nuncio to Syria has reiterated his cautiously optimistic stance regarding the future of Catholicism and religious freedom in Syria, following a joint meeting with the leader of the Islamic rebel forces.

Speaking to Vatican News, Cardinal Mario Zenari expanded on the situation for Catholics in Syria, following the overthrowing of the Assad regime in December and the takeover of the country by an Islamist militia.

According to Zenari, December 31 saw a pivotal meeting between the Islamic militia and the Christian leaders. Muhammad Al-Jolani, whose real name is Ahmed Al-Sharaa, hosted Christian leaders in Damascus to discus the future of religious practice going forward.

Al-Sharaa reportedly wished the religious leaders a happy Christmas, and added that the new Syria would be “inclusive.”

In recent days, Zenari also met with the new foreign minister of Syria, at his invitation.

Two days before their groundbreaking meeting, the patriarchs and heads of Churches in Syria issued a joint statement in which they stressed the importance of “a commitment to a culture of dialogue and openness to others” during the current period. They also pointed to the crucial role which Christians should play as the new direction of Syria begins to emerge with its Muslim leaders:

As Christians, we have a vital and pivotal role to play in this phase by cooperating with everyone to advance and rebuild this homeland. We recognize that our spiritual, moral, and national responsibility compels us to always raise the voice of truth, defend human dignity under all circumstances, and strongly strive to support the path of democracy, freedom, independence, and peace, which ensures the rights and dignity of all Syrians.

To this end, the collected religious leaders urged Christians to become active in the public sphere, “moved by the spirit of the Gospel, so they may be partners in building a new Syria.”

Zenari told Vatican News of “a sense of hope” felt by the bishops following their December 31 meeting with Al-Sharaa. “This event would have been unimaginable only three weeks ago and the bishops and priests present at the meeting left with a sense of hope for Syria’s future,” he said.

“At the leadership level, there is an understanding of some fundamental principles and values,” he added.

But Zenari also gave a note of caution, saying that “it remains to be seen if words will translate into actions.”

He had previously expressed similar views in early December, when he commented that “rebels met with the bishops in Aleppo immediately after their victory, assuring them that they would respect the various religious denominations and Christians.”

Such a cautious approach will no doubt be practiced even more strongly by Christians who witnessed the burning of a Christmas tree in December, in what appeared to be an anti-Catholic move, though local clergy said that the perpetrators were not Syrian nationals.

Christians have also reportedly been murdered since the new regime took power, and various other instances of anti-Christian persecution have been documented in recent weeks.

The Italian cardinal, nuncio to Syria since late 2008, expressed the opinion that Christians should remain in the country and not flee amid strong concerns that further persecution would be enforced against Christians by the Muslims.

“This is not the time to leave Syria, but rather the time for Christians outside the country to return,” said Zenari. “Christians have been given the opportunity – at least in words – to take part in rebuilding the new Syria, promoting values such as human rights, freedom, and respect for all. It is vital to be present and active in this reconstruction.”

The number of Christians in Syria was around 1.5 million in 2011, but has since dropped dramatically following the bloody conflict. A 2022 estimate suggested only 300,000 Christians remained and activists have expressed strong concerns in recent weeks that the fall of the Assad regime and rise of a new Islamic government could see further emigration.

In now remains to be seen how Al-Sharaa’s policy of “inclusivity” toward Christianity will be put into practice, particularly given his prior statements extolling the benefits of Sharia law and promoting Islam as the “true” religion.

