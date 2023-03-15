Taiwan gov’t vaccine injury program pays family of girl who died of myocarditis after COVID jab

The girl was between the ages of 5 and 11 and died after she developed myocarditis following her second Pfizer shot.

(LifeSiteNews) – The Taiwanese government paid out a compensation of NT$ 3.5 million (113,932 USD) to a family of a girl who died of myocarditis after she received her second COVID shot.

The Taipei Times reports that the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP) committee recently decided to award compensation to the family of a girl aged “five to 11, who died of fulminant myocarditis after receiving her second shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.”

The deputy Director-General of the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Philip Lo, said the girl fell unconscious three days after she received the second shot and that a cardiac ultrasound scan “showed preserved systolic function, suggesting fulminant myocarditis,” according to the Taipei Times.

Even though Lo said that viral infection is the most common cause for the lymphocytic infiltration found within the girl’s myocardial fibers, the committee could not rule out that the fulminant myocarditis was associated with the Covid injection when “considering the sequence of events.” The CDC official also took into account that “the risk of myocarditis after a second shot is higher than the first shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.”

In addition to the NT$ 3.5 million, the committee also agreed to pay out NT$ 300,000 (9,766 USD) for funeral costs.

During the latest meeting of the VICP committee, 10 out of 118 cases reviewed were awarded financial compensation, “including one case of adverse reaction after receiving a Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) vaccine and nine cases of adverse reactions after a COVID-19 vaccine,” according to the Taipei Times.

This is not the first time that the VICP has paid out compensations to people who died after receiving a COVID injection. In June 2022 the committee granted compensation payments in 10 cases of suspected COVID shot injuries. The family of a person “who died of intracerebral hemorrhage after receiving a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine” received a payment of NT$ 3.5 million (113,932 USD) from the Taiwanese government.

