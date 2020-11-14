News

Target pulls book critical of transgender craze after leftist complains, then reverses decision

'They caved to the woke mob' and 'then relented,' explained Regnery Publishing.
Sat Nov 14, 2020
Calvin Freiburger
Calvin Freiburger
November 14, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Target temporarily removed a book detailing the harm gender confusion poses to children from online sale this week in response to left-wing pressure on social media, only to reverse itself when conservatives pushed back.

Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters, by The Wall Street Journal’s Abigail Shrier, explores the phenomenon of rapid-onset gender dysphoria (ROGD), a term coined in 2018 by Brown University behavioral scientist Lisa Littman. She found that a significant percentage of gender dysphoria among minors came not from innate feelings of discontent with one’s true sex but from outside influence.

For her book, Shrier “dug deep into the trans epidemic, talking to the girls, their agonized parents, and the counselors and doctors who enable gender transitions, as well as to ‘detransitioners’ — young women who bitterly regret what they have done to themselves,” according to the product description. “Coming out as transgender immediately boosts these girls’ social status, Shrier found, but once they take the first steps of transition, it is not easy to walk back.”

Target announced on Twitter Thursday that it “removed this book from our assortment” following a viral tweet asking why the store was carrying such alleged ‘transphobia”:

The next day, following objections and inquiries from conservatives including Shrier herself, the company reversed itself:

The book’s publisher, Regnery Publishing, was thankful for the victory but objected to Target’s framing of the story.

This is neither the first time a major retailer attempted to quash Irreversible Damage, nor the first time Target has catered to the social-justice Left. In June, Amazon suspended advertising for the book on the grounds that it “contains elements that may not be appropriate for all audiences,” while Target has drawn conservative ire for years for its transgender bathroom policy and line of LGBT “pride” products.

