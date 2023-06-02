Target reaffirms partnership with LGBT group pushing explicit homosexual books in classrooms

Target doubled down on its support of GLSEN, which promotes sexually explicit books and curriculums instructing students they must account for 'nonbinary' genders in their school work.

(LifeSiteNews) — Target recently reaffirmed its support for a group that pushes for LGBTQ indoctrination and sexually explicit books in schools, as well as the concealing of student “gender identity” from parents, in the wake of a flurry of controversy over the retail giant’s LGBTQ merchandise.

Already having donated at least $2.1 million to GLSEN, which touts itself as spearheading the creation of “affirming” spaces for “LGBTQIA+” students, Target recently declared, “We are proud of 10+ years of collaboration with GLSEN and continue to support their mission,” Fox News reported.

News outlets have since highlighted the fact that Carlos Saavedra, a vice president of brand marketing at Target, is a board member of the radical organization, which serves as Target’s “pride month” partner.

In response to the Fox News report that GLSEN “calls for gender ideology to be integrated into all classes, even math” and that it “encourages secret gender changes among children in schools,” Elon Musk tweeted, “Is this true, Target?”

GLSEN’s website shows that it advocates school curriculum that teaches students to use “gender neutral pronouns,” “aims to dismantle” the “polarizing” thinking of “male/female” binaries, and provides math problems to students involving the context of two “dads” or “moms.”

“When teaching science it can quickly get very binary (sperm/egg, male/female, XX/XY). The most important thing is to dismantle this polarizing way of thinking and giving ample examples of ways that nature is not binary. Science class can be a place where a very complex world can be, incorrectly, summarized in binaries,” GLSEN wrote in its “LGBTQ-Inclusive Classroom Resources” guide.

As an example of a way in which school math curriculums can become “LGBTQ-Inclusive,” GLSEN suggested integrating “divers[e]” gender and family structure into world problems. The group offered as examples: “Anqelique and her moms bought fifteen apples from the market” or “Miguel and their dads love to draw with chalk.”

Furthermore, GLSEN has issued guidelines by which, if students are creating their own surveys and “want to include data for gender, a variety of choices need to be included, such as agender, genderfluid, female, male, nonbinary, transman, transwoman, and other,” Fox News shared.

Beyond pushing for anti-scientific gender ideology and LGBTQ indoctrination in schools, GLSEN actively supports the school’s concealment of a student’s “gender identity” from parents: “Staff or educators shall not disclose any information that may reveal a student’s gender identity to others, including parents or guardians,” reads its policy for school districts.

Sexually explicit books, men in women’s sports

The group additionally “sends LGBTQ+ affirming K-12 text sets to schools” for free through its “Rainbow Library” program, which includes sexually explicit books such as “Beyond Magenta” included in their high school selection.

The book recounts the experience of one individual describing having engaged in homosexual oral sex acts from the age of six.

GLSEN also controversially promotes policies by which males must be allowed to compete in women’s sports, which Americans “overwhelmingly” oppose, Fox News has noted.

“Students shall be permitted to participate in all physical education, athletics, and other extracurricular activities according to their gender identity. Participation shall not be conditioned by requiring legal or medical documentation,” GLSEN said in its sample district policy.

Target’s stock has recently plummeted more than $13 billion amid backlash over its recent release of an “LGBT Pride” clothing line, including onesies, “tuck-friendly” swimsuits designed to hide male genitalia, and products created by a “transgender” satanist designer, “Erik” Carnell, who has encouraged violence against conservatives, as LifeSiteNews has reported.

Target announced last week that it would remove products associated with Carnell, though the vast majority of its pro-LGBT items will remain in stores. The retailer has received bomb threats from LGBT supporters over the decision to axe Carnell’s products.

Fox News, long a go-to news outlet for conservatives, has capitulated to ideology that flies in the face of traditional family values by now celebrating “LGBTQ+ Pride Month,” as commentator Mark Dice has noted.

