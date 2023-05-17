Target releases disturbing pro-LGBT clothing line for children, infants

Several conservative influencers took notice of Target’s advocacy, accusing the department store of 'grooming' children.

(LifeSiteNews) — Adults seeking to groom children into the LGBT lifestyle just got a helping hand from Target, the Minnesota-based retailer that 10 years ago became one of the first corporations to embrace the woke agenda.

The superstore recently introduced a line of rainbow-themed clothing for teenagers and babies ahead of so-called Pride Month, which the company has celebrated every June since 2013. Among the most controversial items listed on the company’s website is a onesie designed for an infant.

Target first caved to the gay agenda after pop star Lady Gaga ended her deal with them in 2011 after learning they donated money to a candidate for Minnesota governor who opposed “gay marriage.” Just one year later, the company made a donation to the pro-gay Family Equality Council. In 2016, they adopted gender-neutral bathrooms after first allowing men to use women’s bathrooms.

The new clothing line gives customers a chance to purchase items such as a rainbow tutu, a t-shirt that says, “It Takes All Kinds,” a hooded sweatshirt that reads “Not a Phase,” and a baby outfit that has the words “¡Bien Proud!” embroidered on it.

Bibs that say, “I Am Proud Of You Always,” socks with LGBT propaganda on them, and miscellaneous pro-gay books and pet items are also for sale. Many of the models that appear on the company’s website seem to be homosexual or suffering from gender confusion.

After Target allowed men to use women’s bathrooms in 2016, grassroots leaders called for a boycott. Ultimately, they secured over 1 million signatures. As a result, Target’s sales experienced a 7% drop off and their stock price plummeted from $87.50 to $55.77 per share. Nevertheless, the company doubled down on its LGBT support in 2017, when they launched a pro-gay “Take Pride” line of products. They have since continued to make donations to pro-gay initiatives.

Several conservative influencers took notice of Target’s advocacy. Terry Schilling of the American Principles Project wondered “How is this not grooming?”

How is this not grooming? https://t.co/a5m07NPLAU — Terry Schilling 🇺🇸 (@Schilling1776) May 11, 2023

Daily Wire commentator Matt Walsh called for a Bud Light-style protest of the company.

What @Target is doing is far worse than anything Bud Light did. They are selling chest binders & “tuck-friendly” bathing suits for children. Target is calling our bluff. But just like any other company, they need our business. We did it with Bud Light. Now it’s Target’s turn. pic.twitter.com/C2O2mkgDxw — The Matt Walsh Show (@MattWalshShow) May 16, 2023

Target was founded in 1962 and currently operates nearly 2,000 stores across the United States. Its marketing headquarters are based in New York City.

