Target stores receive bomb threats from LGBT activists after removing ‘Pride’ merchandise

Stores were evacuated in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Utah before police determined the threats were not credible.

(LifeSiteNews) — Amid the ongoing backlash of Target’s line of “pride” products for children, some stores received bomb threats from angry LGBT activists after they removed certain controversial merchandise from their shelves.

On Friday, several stores in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Utah were evacuated due to bomb threats, all of which were deemed false alarms by local law enforcement.

The incident comes two weeks after conservatives blasted the business for releasing a line of LGBT-themed clothing for children as young as infants in preparation for the 2023 “Pride Month” in June. After the backlash, some stores reversed course with certain items, sparking violent rhetoric. Those who instigated the threats are individuals who actively promote the LGBT agenda and feel betrayed by Target’s most recent actions.

Four stores in Jackson Township, Ohio received bomb threats, according to a press release from Mark Brink, chief of the Jackson Township Police Department. Brink stated that around 12:40 p.m. on May 26, the law enforcement agency was informed of a tip that “stated that Target turned their back on the LGBTQ community and they placed bombs in all four stores.”

After investigating each site, police “cleared the building” and stores reopened the same day.

The local news outlet that received the tip shared that stores in Stow, North Canton, Boardman and Niles, Ohio were listed as locations with bombs as well as another store in Monaca, Pennsylvania.

“Target is full of … cowards who turned their back on the LGBT community and decided to cater to the homophobic right wing redneck bigots who protested and vandalized their store,” the email threat reads, according to Cleveland 19 News. “We won’t stand idly by as the far right continues to hunt us down. We are sending you a message.”

After listing the addresses of the five Target stores, the email concludes with the threat that “we will continue to bomb your Targets until you stop cowering and bring back your LGBT merchandise. We will not be erased, we won’t go quietly.”

On the same day, stores in Salt Lake City, Utah were also threatened as emails were received by two local news outlets. KUTV reported that one store in Layton was evacuated by law enforcement. Other locations included in the threats were Salt Lake, Taylorsville and Provo. Although the emails were once again regarding disapproval of Target’s removal of certain LGBT products, one sergeant with the Layton City Police Department said that the threats were short and sent from a “bogus email address.”

“Officers have worked with the Target Corporation throughout the morning and have determined there is no credible threat to the Target stores in Salt Lake City,” the local police department said in a statement. “Officers will continue neighborhood patrols around the Target locations in Salt Lake City out of an abundance of caution.”

Following the bomb threats made at the beginning of Memorial Day weekend, conservative commentator Liz Wheeler took to Twitter and pointed out that the violent rhetoric was from the pro-LGBT side, which meant that it wouldn’t receive coverage from mainstream media.

“Target receives BOMB threat after pulling ‘pride’ gear,” she wrote. “But you won’t hear about it because the bomb threat came from the LGBTQ side. In other words, either you groom children or the left will bomb threat you. Waiting on @Target to condemn the LGBTQ left’s violence … ”

Target receives BOMB threat after pulling “pride” gear. But you won’t hear about it because the bomb threat came from the LGBTQ side. In other words, either you groom children or the left will bomb threat you. Waiting on @Target to condemn the LGBTQ left’s violence… — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) May 27, 2023

Reports of the incident have been primarily covered by local news outlets rather than mainstream media.

“You falsely accused conservatives of (nonexistent) violence over your ‘pride’ displays targeting kids,” Wheeler continued in another tweet. “The real violence is the BOMB threat against you from LGBTQs who are angry you removed the queer Satanist from your website. Please condemn this LGBTQ violence.”

Hey @Target, you falsely accused conservatives of (non-existent) violence over your “pride” displays targeting kids. The real violence is the BOMB threat against you from LGBTQs who are angry you removed the queer Satanist from your website. Please condemn this LGBTQ violence. — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) May 27, 2023

The bomb threats come days after Target decided to remove certain pieces of merchandise that push the LGBT agenda on young children, including a “tuck friendly” swimsuit designed for gender-confused boys to hide their genitalia. After the initial revelation of Target’s 2023 “Pride Month” line, news broke that one of the merchandise’s designers is a gender-confused woman whose work also promotes satanism and violence against so-called “transphobes.”

