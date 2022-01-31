Pro-life Republicans in Congress introduce bill that gives tax credits for unborn children

'We must do more to support pregnant moms and their unborn children, and to prevent a demographic time bomb,' said bill co-sponsor Sen. Steve Daines.

(LifeSiteNews) — Republicans in both the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate have introduced a bill that would financially assist mothers and discourage abortion by allowing mothers to claim tax credits for their unborn children.

The Child Tax Credit for Pregnant Moms Act of 2022 introduced Friday would allow mothers to save up to $2,000 in taxes through retroactive claims for each unborn child who was either born alive, miscarried, or stillborn.

Live Action News reported that “for mothers who choose adoption after birth, the biological mother and the child’s guardian would split the tax credit for the year of the child’s birth.”

The legislation was introduced by Sen. Steve Daines of Montana, Rep. Jason Smith of Missouri, and Rep. Doug Lamborn of Colorado, who say it is intended to recognize the personhood of unborn children, to encourage childbearing, and to help parents provide for their children.

“Expecting parents begin providing and preparing for their child the minute they learn they’re having a baby. The child tax credit should reflect the fact that unborn children are children, too,” Daines told The Daily Signal. “From prenatal care to stocking up on baby supplies, this tax relief will help parents prepare for the arrival of their baby.”

Lamborn added that the legislation would encourage childbirth, as well as affirm the humanity of the unborn: “Despite attempts by the left to dehumanize the unborn, we must continue working to recognize the inherent value and dignity of our unborn babies.”

The bill defines “unborn child” as “an individual of the species homo sapiens, from the beginning of the biological development of that individual, including fertilization.”

Daines further believes that encouraging mothers to bear children is also important to help reverse the trend of a declining U.S. birth rate. He explained to Live Action News, “The U.S. is well below replacement rate, and our birthrate has been on a downward trajectory for years. The social and economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic have exacerbated that decline.”

“We must do more to support pregnant moms and their unborn children, and to prevent a demographic time bomb that threatens the nation’s workforce and the social safety net,” he added.

Ozark Radio News noted that the bill would also provide welcome assistance to parents who lose children through miscarriage or stillbirth and often face “significant financial burdens such as medical bills and funeral expenses.”

Lamborn co-sponsored a similar bill of the same name in 2018, which did not include tax credit provisions for children lost through miscarriage or stillbirth.

