Taxpayer-funded CBC releases video of child explaining what ‘LGBTQQIPAA+’ means

'It's disturbing because the state broadcaster is targeting children with radical sexual concepts and messaging,' Campaign Life Coalition's Jack Fonseca told LifeSiteNews.

(LifeSiteNews) – The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) released a children’s video explaining the meaning of “LGBTQQIPAA+” in celebration of “Pride month.”

On June 6, CBC, Canada’s taxpayer funded broadcaster, published a video on CBC Kids News featuring a child explaining the meaning of “LGBTQQIPAA+” and encouraging children to use the initialism.

“It’s disturbing because the state broadcaster is targeting children with radical sexual concepts and messaging,” Campaign Life Coalition’s Jack Fonseca told LifeSiteNews. “The CBC is in fact grooming children to think sexually (and homosexually) at very young ages, when they should be playing with dolls and soccer balls instead.”

“And because of the introduction to transgenderism and sexual orientation topics via the CBC Kids show, it might cause kids to obsess about whether this alphabet soup of sexual identities might explain why they feel different to their peers, or generally insecure,” he explained.

“We know that autistic children in particular have a tendency to obsess on things,” Fonseca added. “I’ve read many articles and even spoken to people in that situation, which linked undiagnosed autism to a subsequent misdiagnosis by ‘the professionals’ of gender dysphoria or same-sex attraction. So, this is a pretty serious form of predatory negligence and child abuse on the part of the CBC.”

In the video, the child presenter attested, “Sex and gender don’t mean the same thing. Sex refers to the physical characteristics of a person, including the body parts they have. Gender refers to how a person feels inside. A person can express their gender in different ways, like with the pronouns they use or the way they dress.”

The video further explains that people who identify as “two-spirited” have “both masculine and feminine spirit(s) and it can describe gender or spiritual identity.”

Fonseca revealed that “watching the explanation of “Two-spirit”, it dawned on me that the LGBT lobby truly has turned this sexual movement into a religious cult.”

“The girl talked about this term meaning people can have two different spirits residing in them, and that it can also represent “a spiritual identity,” he continued. “To me, this explains a lot. It explains the religious devotion and homage to the Pride flag that the LGBT lobby now demands from every student in the education system.”

“So, the LGBT movement is indeed a religion, and it’s in competition with Christianity to be the guiding worldview for Canada,” Fonseca warned.

The video included explanations from “experts;” one of whom attested, “Human beings are extremely complicated. It’s really hard to be put in a box because we are not black or white.”

Another “expert,” Alessio Ponzio, a professor at the University of Saskatchewan in Saskatoon, claimed that each letter of the initialism “means that I exist. It means that I am important. It means that I’m relevant. It means that I’m acknowledged by society.”

“It’s also fairly obvious that the script was written by an adult, to be read by the child actor,” Fonseca declared. “Kids that age don’t speak like that. So, what we have here, is a case of adult sex-activists manipulating children to talk sexually to other children.”

This is not the first time the CBC has pushed LGBT agenda on children. In 2019, CBC Kids News published a series of videos featuring children drag queens.

According to its 2020-2021 annual report, the CBC receives about $1.24 billion in public funding every year, which is about 70% of its operating budget. This means that Canadian taxpayers are funding LGBT propaganda for children.

The news network was recently labelled as a “government-funded media” by Twitter. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the label an attack on “independent” media coordinated by Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) leader Pierre Poilievre and “American billionaires.”

“This used to be called grooming and would’ve gotten you arrested,” Fonseca said. “But now, if you’re the CBC, Justin Trudeau gives you over $1.5 Billion annually to lower children’s inhibitions regarding sexual matters, thus making them more easily seducible by sexual predators.”

“This is another reason why Pierre Poilievre, if he becomes PM, must follow through on his promise to defund the CBC,” he urged. “The network is causing grave harm to children, including potential bodily mutilation in the event that some children are being led into transgenderism by this CBC Kids propaganda.”

Retired Canadian colonel David Redman recently testified that legacy media outlets are “ministries of propaganda,” with multiple former mainstream media employees also making similar comments about their past employers.

While mainstream media, politicians, and schools continue to push LGBT agenda on children, many people are fighting back, including children themselves.

This week, students at Sir Frederick Banting high school in London, Ontario, cheered as a male student tore the “Pride” flag from the school’s flagpole.

In May, Quebec students tore down and trampled a rainbow “Pride” flag as their local school prepared to celebrate the 2023 “International Day against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia.”

Renfrew high school student Josh Alexander was suspended during his senior year and unable to graduate after publicly declaring that God made mankind male and female. Despite being arrested multiple times, he continues to fight for the truth, holding rallies and speaking against the LGBT agenda.

Last week, as part of an initiative by Campaign Life Coalition (CLC), thousands of students across Canada stayed home on June 1 in direct protest of “Pride month” being pushed in public schools.

An audio recording subsequently exposed a Canadian teacher lambasting her Muslim students for missing school while suggesting in a long rant that people who do not support “Pride” events cannot “be Canadian.”

Before CLC’s walkout protest, hundreds of students, reportedly predominantly Muslim, stayed home in May when their London, Ontario, schools flew the “Pride” flag. Also in May, pro-LGBT school trustee Wendy Ashby resigned from the Waterloo Catholic District School Board after over 3,000 parents petitioned for her removal.

